Ben’s practice focused on representing debtors, creditors, committees, trustees, and examiners in Chapter 11 bankruptcies. In addition, he represented parties in federal and state court receiverships. Ben joined Hunton & Williams in 1970 and was elected to the partnership in 1977. Prior to joining the firm, Ben served in the United States Army from 1968-1970. Currently Ben represents veterans on a pro bono basis through the Lawyers Serving Warriors program of the National Veterans Legal Services Program.

Ben counseled clients involving bankruptcy and creditors rights matters for over 40 years. He has been a Lecturer in Law on Business Reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code at the University of Virginia School of Law since 1992.