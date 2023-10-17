Ben advises lenders, governments, and sponsors on the provision of debt, equity, political risk insurance and other types of credit support for high-value infrastructure investments. He regularly acts for lenders (including multilateral, bilateral and regional development finance institutions (DFIs) and development banks), governments, developers, private equity funds and other participants in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Ben advises such clients at every step in the lifecycle of a major project – from initial conception through the drafting and negotiation of public-private partnership (including BOT and other project delivery arrangements), joint venture, offtake, finance, and other agreements; the navigation and obtainment of regulatory approvals; the drafting and negotiation of intergovernmental and intercreditor arrangements; and the full spectrum of construction (including EPC and other construction arrangements), operational and management issues. Ben also advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic corporate transactions as well as the raising of capital through private equity fund formations, private offerings, and venture capital investments.

Prior to his return to the firm, Ben served as an associate general counsel for the COVID-19 emergency response team at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).