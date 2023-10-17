Benjamin Y. Cooper IV
Overview
Ben advises lenders, governments, and sponsors on the provision of debt, equity, political risk insurance and other types of credit support for high-value infrastructure investments. He regularly acts for lenders (including multilateral, bilateral and regional development finance institutions (DFIs) and development banks), governments, developers, private equity funds and other participants in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Ben advises such clients at every step in the lifecycle of a major project – from initial conception through the drafting and negotiation of public-private partnership (including BOT and other project delivery arrangements), joint venture, offtake, finance, and other agreements; the navigation and obtainment of regulatory approvals; the drafting and negotiation of intergovernmental and intercreditor arrangements; and the full spectrum of construction (including EPC and other construction arrangements), operational and management issues. Ben also advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic corporate transactions as well as the raising of capital through private equity fund formations, private offerings, and venture capital investments.
Prior to his return to the firm, Ben served as an associate general counsel for the COVID-19 emergency response team at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
Experience
- As the principal attorney for DFC’s COVID-19 emergency response team, Ben oversaw financings for the onshoring of industrial base capabilities and needs under the Defense Production Act, for healthcare systems and economic recovery in developing countries and for major energy and infrastructure projects in developing countries, including:
- Co-financing with a multilateral financial institution for the construction and rehabilitation of an international airport in Africa.
- Financing for the development, construction and operation of two wind power projects in Eastern Europe.
- Financing for the construction of a facility to manufacture vials for the delivery of vaccines and therapeutics (including most leading COVID-19 vaccines) in the US.
- Financing to support the expanded production of plasmid DNA and mRNA enzymes for COVID-19 vaccine development and the construction of a COVID-19 test manufacturing facility in the US.
- Advised the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Republic of Ghana in connection with the privatization of the Electricity Company of Ghana, one of the largest distribution utilities in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- Advised IFC and the Government of Uzbekistan in connection with the development of a 100 MW photovoltaic solar power project as a public-private partnership.
- Advised a US government agency on various legal matters regarding its Compact and Threshold programs in over 20 countries.
- Advised the government of an African nation in connection with the procurement of a Management Services Contract for the distribution of electricity.
- Advised Power Africa on the development of the framework for the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Flaring Commercialization Program.
- Advised the World Bank and the Government of Kosovo in relation to the development and rehabilitation of lignite-fired combined heat and power plants in Pristina.
- Advised the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company on the development of a 2,250 MW combined-cycle gas turbine power plant and a 2,460 MW coal-fired power plant.
- Advised the Government of Georgia and the International Finance Corporation on the development of a $1 billion, 280 MW hydropower plant on the Nenskra River in the Republic of Georgia.
- Advised a private equity fund in relation to the financing and development of a 750 MW gas-fired power plant in the US.
- Advised a publicly traded chemical company in connection with the acquisition of a coal-fired cogeneration plant, including the negotiation of a steam supply and operation and maintenance agreements relating thereto.
- Advising an independent power producer in relation to the financing of a 200 MW gas-fired power plant in the US.
- Advising the Government of The Gambia in connection with ongoing negotiations for a 35 MW heavy fuel IPP.
- Advised the African Development Bank (“ADB”) in connection with the creation of an ADB sponsored private equity fund targeting investments in small to medium sized renewable energy power projects across sub-Saharan Africa.
- Advised an international bank on its roll-up investment in numerous solar energy project developments.
- Advised a publicly traded diversified manufacturing company in its acquisition of a China-based designer, manufacturer, and provider of cable assemblies and related interconnect components from a UK-based private equity fund.
- Advised a publicly traded global manufacturer in connection with its formation of strategic relationships with a variety of international suppliers.
- Advised a leading provider of communications and content on its acquisition by a global satellite and terrestrial communications company.
- Advised a private equity fund in its acquisition of ten commercial heat treating facilities.
- Advised a private equity fund in its sale of a rolled-up group of manufacturers of stainless steel and aluminum tanks to a strategic buyer.
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2011
BA, University of Virginia, with distinction, 2008
District of Columbia
New York
Virginia