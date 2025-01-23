Overview

Bennett is an associate in the firm’s antitrust and litigation practice groups. His practice focuses on representing clients in antitrust and other civil litigation, obtaining merger clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act, government investigations, and antitrust counseling.

Prior to joining Hunton, Bennett served as an intern in the criminal division of the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, and as a judicial intern to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson of the US District Court for the District of Columbia (now Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court).

Experience

  • Representation of international medical device manufacturer in antitrust litigation challenging rival’s monopolization of US hospital market.
  • Representation of publicly-traded financial institution in antitrust litigation challenging exclusive software license.
  • Representation of wood products manufacturer in obtaining clearance for sale of company.
  • Representation of plastics manufacturer in DOJ investigation and litigation challenging merger of rivals.
  • Representation of building products distributor in obtaining clearance for sale of assets.
  • Representation of medical records company in civil litigation regarding release of information to state attorney in criminal prosecution.
  • Representation of military contractor in civil litigation related to delivery of aircraft parts.
  • Representation of natural gas pipeline operator in civil litigation related to land use.
  • Representation of insurance company in civil litigation concerning theft of trade secrets and intellectual property.
  • Representation of medical equipment rental company in antitrust litigation challenging rival’s monopolization of US hospital market.
  • Representation of international retailer in antitrust litigation challenging rival’s monopolization of regional commodity market.
  • Representation of international retailer in defending various civil litigation matters regarding contracts.

Education

JD, The George Washington University Law School, 2016

BA, University of Virginia, English and Biology, 2009

Admissions

District of Columbia

Virginia

