Bennett Sooy
Associate
Overview
Bennett is an associate in the firm’s antitrust and litigation practice groups. His practice focuses on representing clients in antitrust and other civil litigation, obtaining merger clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act, government investigations, and antitrust counseling.
Prior to joining Hunton, Bennett served as an intern in the criminal division of the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, and as a judicial intern to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson of the US District Court for the District of Columbia (now Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court).
Experience
- Representation of international medical device manufacturer in antitrust litigation challenging rival’s monopolization of US hospital market.
- Representation of publicly-traded financial institution in antitrust litigation challenging exclusive software license.
- Representation of wood products manufacturer in obtaining clearance for sale of company.
- Representation of plastics manufacturer in DOJ investigation and litigation challenging merger of rivals.
- Representation of building products distributor in obtaining clearance for sale of assets.
- Representation of medical records company in civil litigation regarding release of information to state attorney in criminal prosecution.
- Representation of military contractor in civil litigation related to delivery of aircraft parts.
- Representation of natural gas pipeline operator in civil litigation related to land use.
- Representation of insurance company in civil litigation concerning theft of trade secrets and intellectual property.
- Representation of medical equipment rental company in antitrust litigation challenging rival’s monopolization of US hospital market.
- Representation of international retailer in antitrust litigation challenging rival’s monopolization of regional commodity market.
- Representation of international retailer in defending various civil litigation matters regarding contracts.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 23, 2025Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadOctober 14, 2024Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadFebruary 21, 2024Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJanuary 23, 2024Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 24, 2023Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadJuly 3, 2023Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 6, 2023Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 26, 2023Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadJanuary 11, 2023Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 27, 2022Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadJune 21, 2022Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadApril 11, 2022Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 4, 2022Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- April 12, 2023Event
- March 28, 2019Event
Publications
- October 2024Newsletter
- February 8, 2024Publication
- January 2023Publication
- January 2022Publication
- December 22, 2021Publication
- August 14, 2019Publication
- February 27, 2019Publication
- December 13, 2018Publication
- June 1, 2018Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2023News
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, 2016
BA, University of Virginia, English and Biology, 2009
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia