Bennett is an associate in the firm’s antitrust and litigation practice groups. His practice focuses on representing clients in antitrust and other civil litigation, obtaining merger clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act, government investigations, and antitrust counseling.

Prior to joining Hunton, Bennett served as an intern in the criminal division of the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, and as a judicial intern to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson of the US District Court for the District of Columbia (now Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court).