Beth’s practice focuses on corporate, transactional and regulatory representation of commercial banks, holding companies, credit unions and other financial institutions, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and financing and joint ventures. Beth advises clients on structuring and raising capital through public and private debt and equity offerings. She also advises publicly traded clients on securities law compliance and reporting obligations. She counsels holding companies and state and national banks on various federal and state regulatory compliance issues. Beth further advises clients on corporate governance and shareholder matters, including share repurchases and tender offers, as well as strategic and succession planning.