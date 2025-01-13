Beth Alexander Whitaker
Overview
Beth’s practice focuses on corporate, transactional and regulatory representation of commercial banks, holding companies, credit unions and other financial institutions, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and financing and joint ventures. Beth advises clients on structuring and raising capital through public and private debt and equity offerings. She also advises publicly traded clients on securities law compliance and reporting obligations. She counsels holding companies and state and national banks on various federal and state regulatory compliance issues. Beth further advises clients on corporate governance and shareholder matters, including share repurchases and tender offers, as well as strategic and succession planning.
Experience
- Representing Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. in its sale to Independent Bank Corp. (pending)
- Represented Heartland BancCorp in its sale to German American Bancorp, Inc. (2025)
- Served as underwriters’ counsel in equity offering by Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (2025)
- Served as underwriters’ counsel in follow-on equity offering by Coastal Financial Corp. (2024)
- Served as underwriter’s counsel in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. equity offering (2024)
- Represented Business First Bancshares, Inc. in its acquisition of Oakwood Financial, Inc. (2024)
- Represented Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. in its sale to Simmons First National Corporation (2021)
- Served as underwriters’ counsel in initial public offering of FinWise Bancorp (2021)
- Served as underwriters’ counsel in initial public offering of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (2019)
- Represented Tectonic Financial, Inc. in its initial public offering (2019)
- Represented Trinity Capital Corporation in its sale to Enterprise Financial Services Corp (2019)
Affiliations
Professional
- Director, Habitat for Humanity Texas, 2024
- Member, IBAT Education Foundation – Women in Community Banking Planning Committee, Texas
- Former Vice President and Director, Women in Community Banking, 2017–2023
- Former Board Member, Women Attorneys’ Committee for the Greenville County United Way, 2009
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
News
Education
JD, Charleston School of Law, cum laude, Chief Justice, Moot Court Board, 2008
BA, International Studies and Spanish, Elon University, magna cum laude, 2004
Admissions
Texas