Bethany is a seasoned lawyer, regularly representing some of the largest and most experienced lending institutions in their multi-faceted real estate transactions. Her practice includes a variety of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, construction and real estate finance, with a focus on mortgage lending, mezzanine lending, credit facilities and co-lending and participation arrangements, as well as real estate development and leasing, and loan workouts and restructuring.

In addition to her real estate experience, Bethany also has experience representing not-for-profit and tax exempt organizations on a variety of issues.