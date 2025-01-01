Bethany Frank
Overview
Bethany is a seasoned lawyer, regularly representing some of the largest and most experienced lending institutions in their multi-faceted real estate transactions. Her practice includes a variety of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, construction and real estate finance, with a focus on mortgage lending, mezzanine lending, credit facilities and co-lending and participation arrangements, as well as real estate development and leasing, and loan workouts and restructuring.
In addition to her real estate experience, Bethany also has experience representing not-for-profit and tax exempt organizations on a variety of issues.
Experience
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with a $310 million floating-rate refinancing of the ground-floor retail portion of a mixed-use retail and residential building located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The refinancing consisted of a mortgage loan and a mezzanine loan. The building is ground leased to the borrower, which in turn leased the floors above the ground floor to a residential cooperative. The building loan is to be used to fund tenant improvement and leasing commission obligations for future retail tenants.
- Represented a life insurance company with a $41.2 million mortgage loan to finance the acquisition of a multifamily apartment complex in Florida.
- Represented a life insurance company in connection with the origination of a mortgage in the amount of $75 million secured by multi-family residential building in New York City.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with the origination of a $210 million mortgage loan and a $140 million mezzanine loan, secured by fee and leasehold interests in four multi-family properties located in Manhattan, New York.
- Represented two institutional lenders with the co-origination of an $88 million mortgage loan secured by a single tenant office building in San Francisco, California which was converting an existing parking garage to additional office space.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with a mortgage and mezzanine loan secured by warehouses in Illinois, and a balance sheet loan to a related borrower secured by a retail property in Pennsylvania.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with a Sharia compliant mortgage loan in the amount of $28 million secured by nine office buildings located in Illinois with a master lease structure.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with a $16 million Sharia compliant mortgage loan secured by an office center located in Texas.
- Representation of a privately owned corporation in the sale of an 11-story office building located in a prime New York City location for $250 million.
- Represented national real estate developers in the $125 million refinancing of the retail portion of a notable residential property in New York City as well as the restructuring of their partnership.
- Represented a purchaser in the acquisition and financing of a former religious retreat house located in Brooklyn, New York.
- Represented a client in their acquisition of a mortgage loan secured by a residential apartment building located on the Upper East Side and the contemporaneous restructuring of such mortgage loan.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, New York State Bar Association, Real Property Law Section
Education
JD, Hofstra University School of Law, magna cum laude, Senior Notes & Comments Editor, Hofstra Law Review, 2011
BA, University of Delaware, 2008
Admissions
New York
Languages
- French