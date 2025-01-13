Overview

Betsy assists financial institutions with a broad range of corporate, securities, and regulatory matters. Betsy represents financial institutions and their holding companies in corporate reorganizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters. She also assists clients in their reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws and other regulations applicable to corporations and financial institutions.

Experience

  • Advising public and private clients on state and federal laws and regulations affecting banking and financial services.
  • Representing banks and bank holding companies in corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, mergers of equals, and tender offers.
  • Representing banks and bank holding companies in capital markets transactions.

Education

JD, University of Mississippi School of Law, 2022

BS, The University of Mississippi, 2019

Admissions

Texas

