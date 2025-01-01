Binney Yoon
Associate
Overview
Binney is an associate in the firm’s private equity practice. He assists private equity firms and private investment funds in acquisitions and dispositions and corporate governance matters. Binney also assists search funds, venture capital investors, and emerging and growth stage companies with financing transactions and general corporate matters.
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, 2023
BS, Biology, University at Albany, 2012
Admissions
Virginia
Languages
- Korean