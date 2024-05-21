Overview

Blake has experience representing regional transmission organizations in disputes regarding Sections 206 and 306 of the Federal Power Act and advising on certain project finance matters. He also maintains an active pro bono practice where he helps start-ups and newly-formed charitable institutions navigate early-stage corporate issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Blake served as a law clerk to the Honorable Kathryn C. Davis of the United States Court of Federal Claims.

Blake’s research regarding the interaction between hydraulic fracturing and the ad coelom doctrine was published in the George Washington University Journal of Energy and Environmental Law.

Experience

  • Part of a team, prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, that represented a venture capital firm in the $350 million financing of a residential real estate company.
  • Part of a team, prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, that represented an affiliate of a global investment firm in connection with an investment of up to $1 billion in a leading privately held cell tower platform in the United States.

Affiliations

Professional

  • The Federalist Society
  • The J. Reuben Clark Law Society

Education

JD, The George Washington University Law School, 2020

BA, Brigham Young University, 2017

Admissions

District of Columbia

Clerkships

  • United States Court of Federal Claims

Languages

  • Arabic
