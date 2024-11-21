Bojana Bellamy
Overview
Bojana is the President of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a preeminent global privacy and data policy think tank located in Washington, DC, London and Brussels. At CIPL, Bojana works with global business and technology leaders, regulators, policy and lawmakers to shape global data policy and practice, and develop thought leadership and best practices for responsible and trusted use of data in the 4th Industrial Revolution. With more than 25 years of experience and deep knowledge of global data privacy and cybersecurity law, compliance and policy, Bojana has a proven industry record in designing strategy, and building and managing data privacy compliance programs. She was one of 20 privacy experts to participate in the transatlantic “Privacy Bridge Project” from 2014-2015 that sought to develop practical solutions to bridge the gap between European and US privacy regimes. Bojana was also the recipient of the 2019 International Association of Privacy Professionals’ (IAPP) Vanguard Award, which recognizes privacy professionals for outstanding leadership, knowledge and creativity in the field of privacy and data protection.
Currently, Bojana sits on a number of advisory and industry boards, including the Internet Commission Advisory Board, the OECD’s Privacy Guidelines Expert Group and the Thomson Reuters’ Practical Law Data Protection Consultation Board, as well as the Advisory Board of the Tech, Law and Security Program (TLS) at the American University Washington College of Law. She also was selected as a member of the Global Privacy Assembly Reference Panel. Bojana participates in many industry groups and is a regular speaker at international privacy and data security conferences.
Prior to joining CIPL, Bojana served for 12 years as the Global Director of Data Privacy at Accenture, and worked for eight years as Principal Consultant with Privacy Laws & Business consulting and auditing projects for private and public sector clients in the UK and abroad.
Experience
- Hands-on-business experience addressing issues on big data and analytics, cybersecurity, implementing accountability and compliance programs, cross-border data transfers, interoperability of conflicting national legal requirements, changing role of corporate data privacy officers and government use of private-sector data.
- Working with corporate leaders on developing effective accountability-based governance programs and addressing other information policy challenges for organizations in managing and protecting personal data in today’s information age.
- Designed and implemented a comprehensive and effective global data privacy corporate compliance program across expanding business and over 50 geographies.
- Developed strategies for cross-border data transfer mechanisms, including developing and obtaining the regulatory approvals for Binding Corporate Rules for data privacy from European data privacy regulators.
- Advised on effective data privacy governance issues, including providing guidance on compliance, risk and information security functions.
- Performed privacy impact assessments and gap analyses against legislative requirements and industry best practices to ensure programs and strategies remain current to the changing legal landscape.
- Designed and delivered sustainable, innovative and engaging training and awareness campaigns, collaborating and leveraging other compliance, risk and information security functions.
- Managed formal and informal interactions with data privacy commissioners and regulators.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed for Risk Advisory: Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity, Legal 500 UK, 2023-2025
- Named among the Tech 28, POLITICO, 2021
- IAPP Privacy Vanguard Award, 2019
- Award for Most Inspirational Leader at Accenture UK, 2011
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, International Data Transfer Expert Council
- Member, Global Privacy Assembly Reference Panel
- Board Member, Datum Future Advisory Board
- Board Member, OECD Privacy Guidelines Expert Group
- Board Member, Thomson Reuters’ Practical Law Data Protection Consultation Board
- Board Member, Advisory Board of the Tech, Law and Security Program (TLS) at the American University Washington College of Law
- Member, International Association of Privacy Professionals
- Board Member, International Association of Privacy Professionals, 2008-2013
- Chairman, International Association of Privacy Professionals, 2011-2012
- Editorial Board, International Data Privacy Law Journal
Education
LLM, European Union Law, European University Institute, 1992
Diploma of Advanced European Legal Studies, European Union Law, College of Europe, 1990
LLM, International Law, University of Belgrade, 1989
JD, University of Belgrade, 1988
Languages
- English
- French
- Italian
- Serbo-Croatian