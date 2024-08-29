Brad assists clients across a variety of industries with their commercial real estate transactions. Brad’s practice is primarily focused on real estate transactions involving the acquisition, disposition, development, financing and leasing of commercial property. He has experience counseling owners, developers and investors regarding their real estate assets, including office, multifamily, retail, mixed-use, life sciences and health care properties.

Prior to his legal career, Brad was a four year Varsity Letterwinner and two time First Team Academic All-Big 12 Conference for baseball, and played professional baseball with the Milwaukee Brewers for five seasons.