Braden represents clients in complex civil, commercial, and business litigation matters in state and federal courts, in arbitration, and at mediation. He has experience representing clients in a wide variety of litigation matters and disputes across a range of industries. Specifically, he has handled cases involving alleged breaches of contract, breaches of fiduciary duty, breach of noncompete and non-solicitation agreements, breach of representations and warranties in M&A post-closing disputes, and claims involving commercial real estate, construction, intellectual property, and other general commercial and tort matters. His clients have ranged from Fortune 500 companies to high net-worth individuals doing business across industries, including energy, financial services, food manufacturing, natural sciences and healthcare, oil and gas, and more. At all stages of any dispute, Braden is intensely focused on securing a favorable result for his clients as swiftly and economically as possible.

Prior to joining Hunton, Braden worked for one of the top litigation boutiques in Dallas, as well as an Am Law 10 multinational firm before that. He earned his Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, where he ranked ninth in his graduating class. Prior to law school, Braden studied music and literature and taught vocal lessons, guitar, and piano to students of all ages. Outside of work, Braden is a member of an all-lawyer band and enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters.