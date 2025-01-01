Overview

Braedon advises clients on complex transactional law matters in the energy industry, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and commercial agreements. He has extensive experience counseling public, private, and private equity-backed companies in the upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors with respect to their assets and operations. He also negotiates key transactional agreements relating to energy transition projects, including for carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as an Outstanding Pro Bono Attorney, Lone Star Legal Aid, 2023

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Houston Bar Association, Energy Law Section

Education

JD, Louisiana State University, cum laude, Development Editor, Louisiana Law Review, 2021

BBA, Finance, Texas Tech University, 2018

Admissions

Texas

