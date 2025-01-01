Braedon Morrow
Associate
Overview
Braedon advises clients on complex transactional law matters in the energy industry, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and commercial agreements. He has extensive experience counseling public, private, and private equity-backed companies in the upstream and midstream oil and gas sectors with respect to their assets and operations. He also negotiates key transactional agreements relating to energy transition projects, including for carbon capture, utilization, and storage.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as an Outstanding Pro Bono Attorney, Lone Star Legal Aid, 2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Houston Bar Association, Energy Law Section
Education
JD, Louisiana State University, cum laude, Development Editor, Louisiana Law Review, 2021
BBA, Finance, Texas Tech University, 2018
Admissions
Texas