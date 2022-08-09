Overview

Brandon’s practice is focused on complex restructuring and bankruptcy matters and related litigation. Brandon advises clients on all aspects of insolvency matters and bankruptcy cases. He represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, boards of directors, and various official and ad hoc committees.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized by Houston Volunteer Lawyers in the Volunteer Spotlight during Pro Bono Week, 2022

Insights

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, 2021

BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2018

Admissions

Texas

Additional Service Areas

Jump to Page