Brandon’s practice is focused on complex restructuring and bankruptcy matters and related litigation. Brandon advises clients on all aspects of insolvency matters and bankruptcy cases. He represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, boards of directors, and various official and ad hoc committees.
- Recognized by Houston Volunteer Lawyers in the Volunteer Spotlight during Pro Bono Week, 2022
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, 2021
BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2018
Admissions
Texas