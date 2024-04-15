Brandon Marvisi
Associate
Overview
Brandon’s practice focuses on class action defense and complex litigation, including wage and hour litigation. Brandon has experience managing all aspects of the discovery process as well as drafting substantive pleadings and pretrial motions.
Brandon is a contributing author in the firm’s Retail Industry Blog.
Working with the Inner City Law Center, Brandon maintains an active pro bono practice by providing legal representation and advocacy to homeless and low-income populations.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Pro Bono Advocate of the Year, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), 2023
Insights
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, 2019
BA, University of Michigan, Phi Beta Kappa, 2016
Admissions
California
Languages
- English