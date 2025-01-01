Brendan focuses his practice on asset securitization, structured finance, and other corporate finance transactions. Brendan is committed to helping clients with their financial objectives by offering tailored legal solutions that address their unique needs and goals. Brendan assists clients in developing innovative securitization structures, conducting due diligence, and ensuring compliance with regulations. His experience includes representing issuers, underwriters, mortgage servicers, lenders, and investors in structured finance and securitization transactions.

Prior to joining the firm, Brendan clerked for the Hon. Karla N. Smith in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Maryland. In law school, he served as Associate Managing Editor for the Washington University Jurisprudence Review, Volume 13.