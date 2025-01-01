Brendan Benge
Overview
Brendan focuses his practice on asset securitization, structured finance, and other corporate finance transactions. Brendan is committed to helping clients with their financial objectives by offering tailored legal solutions that address their unique needs and goals. Brendan assists clients in developing innovative securitization structures, conducting due diligence, and ensuring compliance with regulations. His experience includes representing issuers, underwriters, mortgage servicers, lenders, and investors in structured finance and securitization transactions.
Prior to joining the firm, Brendan clerked for the Hon. Karla N. Smith in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Maryland. In law school, he served as Associate Managing Editor for the Washington University Jurisprudence Review, Volume 13.
Experience
- Serves as issuer’s, borrower’s, underwriter’s, and lender’s counsel on asset-backed and mortgage-backed securitization transactions.
- Represents servicers, lenders, and investors in connection with servicing portfolio acquisitions.
- Assists clients in transitioning from LIBOR to alternative reference rates.
Education
JD, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, 2021
BA, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 2016
Admissions
New York
District of Columbia