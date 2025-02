Brendan assists clients with public and private securities offerings, with a concentration in the energy and utility industries. His experience includes SEC registered debt offerings, Rule 144A/Regulation S debt offerings, utility first mortgage bond offerings, common stock offerings, establishment of “at-the-market” equity programs, equity-linked offerings, preferred and hybrid securities offerings, establishment of “medium-term notes” programs, liability management transactions, tax-exempt offerings and remarketings of multimodal debt, 4(a)(2) private placements and dedicated utility rate securitization transactions.