Brendan’s practice focuses on public finance, with emphasis on the areas of federal tax and securities law, state and local government law, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships (P3s). Brendan’s experience includes advising, negotiating and documenting tax-exempt bond transactions for governmental and 501(c)(3) entities. He also has experience structuring public finance and project development transactions for a range of public and private infrastructure and economic development projects, including airports, roads and highways, street lighting systems, broadband infrastructure, convention and conference centers, educational facilities, government administrative facilities and water and wastewater facilities.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Brendan served as a law clerk to the Honorable Henry E. Hudson of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Brendan also worked as a Counterterrorism Analyst for the Department of Defense before attending law school.