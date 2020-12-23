Overview

Brent’s practical advice helps clients comply with securities law and prepare for the potential impact of proposed and enacted regulatory reforms on capital markets transactions. His extensive experience counseling issuers, underwriters and other market participants in hundreds of securitizations involving residential and commercial mortgage loans has made him a well-known structured finance lawyer.

Brent assists clients in navigating novel transactions and designing new securitization programs. He is focused on promoting efficient solutions to tough problems in the re-emerging private RMBS markets. Brent also advises clients on complex issues that arise in legacy RMBS transactions from time to time.

Experience

  • Represented issuers, underwriters, servicers, originators, a major rating agency and other market participants on hundreds of securitization and resecuritization transactions involving performing, reperforming and nonperforming residential and commercial mortgage loans. 
  • Advised the dealers on each of Freddie Mac’s Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) transactions since the first issuance in 2013 as well as certain other credit risk transfer transactions sponsored by Freddie Mac.
  • Advised purchasers and sellers of mortgage loans, servicing rights and REO properties.
  • Drafted residential mortgage loan servicing agreements and provided advice to servicers and originators regarding contract interpretation issues and compliance with law.
  • Represented and advised government-sponsored enterprises in connection with their participation in US Treasury Department’s New Issue Bond Program, which provided financing for state housing finance agencies to issue housing bonds during credit crisis.
  • Assisted major servicer in creating and populating database to assist personnel in making servicing decisions.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Structured Finance - Securitization, Legal 500 United States, 2016-2020, 2024
  • Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization - RMBS, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2020-2024

  • Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization, USA-Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2021-2024

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

News

Education

JD, Villanova University School of Law, 2001

BA, Dickinson College, cum laude, 1998

Admissions

New York

