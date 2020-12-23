Brent’s practical advice helps clients comply with securities law and prepare for the potential impact of proposed and enacted regulatory reforms on capital markets transactions. His extensive experience counseling issuers, underwriters and other market participants in hundreds of securitizations involving residential and commercial mortgage loans has made him a well-known structured finance lawyer.

Brent assists clients in navigating novel transactions and designing new securitization programs. He is focused on promoting efficient solutions to tough problems in the re-emerging private RMBS markets. Brent also advises clients on complex issues that arise in legacy RMBS transactions from time to time.