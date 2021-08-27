Brian focuses his civil litigation practice on a variety of complex business and commercial disputes. He has particular experience with matters related to intellectual property, employment litigation, unfair competition, breach of contract, and internal and regulatory investigations. Brian has successfully defended clients at all stages of litigation—from pre-litigation counseling to dispositive motions and trial.

A graduate of Boston College in 2007, Brian attended Northeastern University School of Law in 2012. While in law school, he worked as a law clerk at Cooley Manion Jones LLP and interned for the Honorable Marianne B. Bowler of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, as well as for the general counsel’s office of a local university.