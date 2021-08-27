Brian J. Bosworth
Overview
Brian focuses his civil litigation practice on a variety of complex business and commercial disputes. He has particular experience with matters related to intellectual property, employment litigation, unfair competition, breach of contract, and internal and regulatory investigations. Brian has successfully defended clients at all stages of litigation—from pre-litigation counseling to dispositive motions and trial.
A graduate of Boston College in 2007, Brian attended Northeastern University School of Law in 2012. While in law school, he worked as a law clerk at Cooley Manion Jones LLP and interned for the Honorable Marianne B. Bowler of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, as well as for the general counsel’s office of a local university.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Commercial Litigation and Litigation–Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
- Selected as a Massachusetts Rising Star for Business Litigation Law, Boston Magazine, 2018-2022
Insights
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, Northeastern University School of Law, 2012
BA, Boston College, 2007
Admissions
Massachusetts
Rhode Island
Courts
US District Court, District of Massachusetts
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit