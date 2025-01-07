Overview

Brian focuses his practice on complex, high stakes restructurings and corporate transactions. Brian represents private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, institutional investors, lenders, public companies, and other stakeholders in contested chapter 11 proceedings and in distressed and non-distressed M&A and financing transactions. Brian has represented clients in dozens of chapter 11 proceedings in bankruptcy courts in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, California, and more. In addition, Brian has advised clients on over 50 M&A and financing transactions to completion. Clients and colleagues count on Brian to use his diverse practice background to design and implement practical solutions that help them achieve their critical business objectives.

  • Counsel to lead lender in connection with $125 million debtor-in-possession mortgage warehouse facility provided to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation in its chapter 11 case.
  • Counsel to leading diversified capital manager in sale of $2.4 billion loan portfolio.
  • Counsel to DIP Lender and Stalking Horse Purchaser in Renovate America Inc. chapter 11 case.
  • Counsel to AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. in connection with subordinated secured financing.
  • Counsel to lead lender in connection with $1.5 billion debtor-in-possession mortgage warehouse facility provided to Stearns Lending, LLC in its chapter 11 case.
  • Counsel to sponsors, investors and key stakeholders in chapter 11 cases of, among others, Mallinckrodt plc, LATAM Airlines Group SA, Maines Paper & Food Service, Inc., PG&E Corporation, and Riverbend Foods LLC.
  • Counsel to sponsors and investors in multiple out-of-court restructurings of portfolio companies.
  • Counsel to purchasers, sellers, or other investors in dozens of M&A transactions, joint ventures, and financings.

  • Selected as One to Watch for Corporate Law (2022-2024) and Mergers and Acquisitions Law (2024), The Best Lawyers in America

JD, Fordham University School of Law, cum laude, 2012

BA, Fairfield University, cum laude, 2007

New York

New Jersey

