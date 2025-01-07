Brian focuses his practice on complex, high stakes restructurings and corporate transactions. Brian represents private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, institutional investors, lenders, public companies, and other stakeholders in contested chapter 11 proceedings and in distressed and non-distressed M&A and financing transactions. Brian has represented clients in dozens of chapter 11 proceedings in bankruptcy courts in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, California, and more. In addition, Brian has advised clients on over 50 M&A and financing transactions to completion. Clients and colleagues count on Brian to use his diverse practice background to design and implement practical solutions that help them achieve their critical business objectives.