Brian advises businesses in complex insurance coverage matters. He helps policyholders to assess risk, handle claims, and secure maximum coverage for sustained losses, and advocates for policyholders in federal and state courts across the country. Brian assists clients on matters involving commercial property claims, business interruption losses, and directors and officers liability disputes.

Brian also advises clients on a broad range of commercial litigation matters involving claims for breach of contract, tortious interference, and other business torts. He litigates cases involving partnership and franchise disputes, including matters concerning alleged violations of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (FDUTPA), Florida's Registration and Protection of Trademarks Act, and the Lanham Act.

Throughout the litigation process, from initial case assessment until resolution, Brian is valued by clients as a trusted advisor who delivers high-quality customer service and outcome-oriented advice. Beyond rendering legal services, Brian strives to understand his clients’ broader business objectives and goals. Before embarking on his legal career, Brian spent nearly a decade in marketing and advertising, spearheading campaigns for clients in the financial, automotive, and telecommunications industries.