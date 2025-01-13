Brian R. Marek
Partner
Overview
Brian's practice focuses on corporate and regulatory representation of representation of community banks, their owners and holding companies.
Experience
- Mergers and acquisitions of healthy and troubled banks, branch sales and purchases, failed bank acquisitions and mergers of equals.
- Asset purchases; changes in control involving both US citizens and foreign nationals; issues regarding risk-based and leverage capital; securities offerings; negotiation of administrative actions; response to civil money penalty referrals and general compliance issues.
- Public and private capital formations and restructurings, tender offers, stock splits and reverse stock splits, and going private transactions.
- Assisting community banks in making Subchapter S federal income tax elections.
- Negotiation of regulatory enforcement actions on behalf of troubled financial institutions and preparation of capital plans, strategic plans, succession plans and other actions to comply with regulatory administrative actions.
- Advising on officer and director compensation packages, stock option plans, ESOPs and KSOPS, and change in control agreements.
- General regulatory work including lending limit, Affiliates Act, Regulation O, AML/BSA and fair lending advice.
Brian is a frequent writer and speaker for community bank groups, including state affiliates of the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Insights
- April 3, 2020EventPresenterCOVID-19 Webinar: Insurance Coverage, Debt Servicing and Workforce Planning Impacts on the Hospitality Industry, American Hotel & Lodging Association Webinar
Education
JD, University of Houston, 1987
BA, Rice University, 1984
Admissions
Texas