Overview

Brian's practice focuses on corporate and regulatory representation of community banks, their owners and holding companies.

Experience

  • Mergers and acquisitions of healthy and troubled banks, branch sales and purchases, failed bank acquisitions and mergers of equals.
  • Asset purchases; changes in control involving both US citizens and foreign nationals; issues regarding risk-based and leverage capital; securities offerings; negotiation of administrative actions; response to civil money penalty referrals and general compliance issues.
  • Public and private capital formations and restructurings, tender offers, stock splits and reverse stock splits, and going private transactions.
  • Assisting community banks in making Subchapter S federal income tax elections.
  • Negotiation of regulatory enforcement actions on behalf of troubled financial institutions and preparation of capital plans, strategic plans, succession plans and other actions to comply with regulatory administrative actions.
  • Advising on officer and director compensation packages, stock option plans, ESOPs and KSOPS, and change in control agreements.
  • General regulatory work including lending limit, Affiliates Act, Regulation O, AML/BSA and fair lending advice.

Brian is a frequent writer and speaker for community bank groups, including state affiliates of the Independent Community Bankers of America.

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

News

Education

JD, University of Houston, 1987

BA, Rice University, 1984

Admissions

Texas

