Brian J. Shortt
Counsel
Overview
Brian's practice is focused on commercial real estate finance. Brian Shortt is a member of the firm's Capital Finance and Real Estate team. Brian's practice is focused on commercial real estate finance, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans. Brian's experience includes mortgage lending, mezzanine lending, hospitality lending, construction lending, co-lending and participation arrangements. Brian also represents secondary market participants in the purchase and sale of real estate debt instruments.
Experience
- Representation of institutional lender in connection with the origination of $250 million mortgage and mezzanine financing of new mixed use building in New York City.
- Representation of institutional lender in connection with the origination of $125 million mortgage and multiple-layered mezzanine financing of luxury hotel in Los Angeles.
- Representation of institutional lender in connection with the origination of $134 million mortgage financing of office building in Washington, DC.
- Representation of insurance company in connection with the origination of $350 million mortgage and mezzanine financing of a portfolio of multi-family buildings in New York City.
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
News
Education
JD, Boston College Law School, cum laude, 2004
AB, Duke University, 1999
Admissions
New York