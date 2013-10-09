Brian's practice is focused on commercial real estate finance. Brian Shortt is a member of the firm's Capital Finance and Real Estate team. Brian's practice is focused on commercial real estate finance, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans. Brian's experience includes mortgage lending, mezzanine lending, hospitality lending, construction lending, co-lending and participation arrangements. Brian also represents secondary market participants in the purchase and sale of real estate debt instruments.