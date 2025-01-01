Prior to joining Hunton, Brian served in several roles at DOT including, most recently, Deputy General Counsel for the Office of the Secretary (OST), as well as Special Counsel for the OST and Chief Counsel for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). At DOT, Brian demonstrated leadership in managing pivotal enforcement actions and advising on regulatory challenges. He served as lead negotiator and deal maker for the agency in enforcement actions involving safety, consumer protection, and mergers, with a particular focus on aviation and surface transportation. He also routinely briefed members of Congress and their staff and advised a former US Secretary of Transportation and modal administrators, which included preparing them for Congressional testimony.

Before his tenure at DOT, Brian was a partner in private practice focused on commercial litigation and regulatory counseling for automotive and non-road engine manufacturers and representing them in compliance and enforcement actions involving emissions issues and product safety before the EPA, CARB, and the Department of Justice (DOJ). Those “emissions issues” could include helping a client that is seeking to certify an engine family for production, obtaining approval to change the composition of a gas tank, or responding to complex inquiries or enforcement from EPA or CARB that could result in recalls, penalties, criminal sanctions, and private and state attorneys general litigation. He also counseled on subject matter such as Congressional and EPA engagement strategies, toxic torts, battery storage disputes, off-road recreational vehicle safety requirements, and the Clean Air Act and advised clients in litigation funding, incident response, and product stewardship matters.