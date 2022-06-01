In more than a decade as a trial lawyer, Brian has obtained nearly $100 million in combined awards and judgments for his clients. Brian has significant trial experience and treasures the opportunity to make his clients’ cases in courtrooms and other forums. Simply put, Brian loves going to trial, whether he represents the plaintiff or the defendant.

When litigation becomes necessary, Brian relies on his experience representing corporate clients in a wide array of commercial disputes—including construction litigation, contract claims, corporate torts, insurance claims, trademark infringement claims, and post-M&A disputes—to position each case well for presentation to a judge, jury, or arbitrator. He recently honed these skills as a participant at the nation’s premier trial-lawyer training program: the National Trial Advocacy College at the University of Virginia School of Law.

Just as importantly, Brian is skilled in helping clients identify smart business solutions to resolve their commercial disputes without the hassle, expense, and uncertainty of prolonged litigation.

Brian demonstrates the same versatility in his pro bono practice. He has been a steady presence in Richmond-area general district courts, where he represents low-income tenant-defendants facing eviction. Brian is proud to have helped keep many tenants in their apartments over the years by defeating their landlords’ eviction actions. He has also won a number of favorable verdicts and secured cash settlements for tenant-plaintiffs who were wrongfully evicted or whose landlords failed to return their security deposits. From 2019 to 2021, Brian served as the housing-law “champion” for the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation-Central Virginia Legal Aid Society’s Triage program, for which he recruited, trained, and mentored attorneys new to housing cases.

Brian is admitted to practice before the US District Court for Eastern District of Virginia, the US District Court for the Western District of Virginia, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth and Ninth Circuits, and all Virginia state courts.

Prior to joining the firm, Brian served as a law clerk for the Honorable Norman K. Moon of the US District Court for the Western District of Virginia, working in the court’s Lynchburg and Charlottesville Divisions. Before law school, he worked for the US Department of Defense and for a management consulting firm.