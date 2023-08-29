Brianne focuses her practice on complex litigation, with an emphasis on antitrust litigation. Brianne’s complex litigation practice is varied and includes antitrust, breach of contract, and fraud class actions and litigation, as well as federal securities and wage-hour litigation, among other subject matter areas. She has experience in all stages of litigation, including drafting pleadings and discovery requests, briefing jurisdictional and procedural issues, managing complicated discovery challenges, interviewing witnesses, and trial. She is valued for her thoughtful approach to developing and executing litigation strategy.

Brianne previously interned for The Honorable Erika Pierson in the Office of Administrative Hearings in the District of Columbia and served as the Senior Articles Editor for the Howard Law Journal.