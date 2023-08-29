Brianne M. Enoma
Overview
Brianne focuses her practice on complex litigation, with an emphasis on antitrust litigation. Brianne’s complex litigation practice is varied and includes antitrust, breach of contract, and fraud class actions and litigation, as well as federal securities and wage-hour litigation, among other subject matter areas. She has experience in all stages of litigation, including drafting pleadings and discovery requests, briefing jurisdictional and procedural issues, managing complicated discovery challenges, interviewing witnesses, and trial. She is valued for her thoughtful approach to developing and executing litigation strategy.
Brianne previously interned for The Honorable Erika Pierson in the Office of Administrative Hearings in the District of Columbia and served as the Senior Articles Editor for the Howard Law Journal.
Experience
- Represented battery manufacturer against Department of Labor enforcement action for alleged wage-hour violations; trial counsel in 30-day jury trial.
- Defended leading manufacturer in investor class action alleging claims of securities fraud.
- Represented pharmaceutical company as plaintiff in federal antitrust litigation.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named to the Lawyers of Color Hot List, 2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Member of the Top 40 Under 40 in DC, The National Black Lawyers, Class of 2023
News
Education
JD, Howard University School of Law, cum laude, 2019
BA, Arizona State University, 2016
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York