Brigid is an active member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys and contributes to its Committee on Virtual Programming. She has received certifications from ATIXA in Title IX Administration and Title IX Athletics Compliance, and trained in Title IX compliance with the Student Conduct Institute at SUNY. She has also served as a member of the organizing committee of the Boston Bar Association’s annual higher education conference.

Before her current role, Brigid was the Director of Civil Rights at the University of Massachusetts. There, she led a team of investigators and deputy coordinators in implementing comprehensive processes surrounding Title IX policies and sexual and gender-based harassment and ensured such policies, investigations, and trainings were in compliance with federal and state law. She also served as an Investigator at Harvard University's Office of Dispute Resolution. Prior to her work in higher education, Brigid was an Assistant District Attorney in New York City.