As an industry-recognized service provider, Ms. Dufilho assists clients in navigating a variety of asset securitization and other structured finance transactions. Brit’s practice focuses on the representation of servicers, investment banks, funds and other lenders in connection with securitizations and other financings of residential mortgage servicing rights (including the related servicing income and advance receivables) as well as purchases of excess servicing spread.

She also counsels sponsors, underwriters and other market participants in connection with residential mortgage and other asset-backed securitizations.