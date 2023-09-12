Brit Mohler Dufilho
Overview
As an industry-recognized service provider, Ms. Dufilho assists clients in navigating a variety of asset securitization and other structured finance transactions. Brit’s practice focuses on the representation of servicers, investment banks, funds and other lenders in connection with securitizations and other financings of residential mortgage servicing rights (including the related servicing income and advance receivables) as well as purchases of excess servicing spread.
She also counsels sponsors, underwriters and other market participants in connection with residential mortgage and other asset-backed securitizations.
According to Chambers USA, Brit’s clients say “she has demonstrated a mastery of the subject matter and she has been exceptional in her ability to efficiently review legal documents to focus our efforts on key risks, and provide recommendations on how to address them.”
Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Dufilho served as a judicial clerk for the Honorable Liam O’Grady of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and also spent time at a law firm in Manama, Bahrain.
Experience
- Served as issuer’s and initial purchaser’s counsel to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (together, “J.P. Morgan”) in connection with the development and execution of a securitization program involving the issuance of $186.4 million in securities backed by a fixed pool of participation interests in home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) originated by third parties.
- Representation of one of the largest RMBS market participants as both underwriter’s and issuer’s counsel.
- Representation of investment banks in connection with both term, revolving and bilateral financing of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage servicing rights.
- Representation of investment banks in connection with the financing of Ginnie Mae mortgage servicing rights and advance receivables using simultaneous term and revolving notes.
- Representation of servicers and lenders in connection with servicing portfolio acquisitions, financings of servicing advance receivables and financings and purchases of excess servicing spread.
- Representation of underwriters and sponsors in connection with securitizations of credit risk retention bonds in compliance with risk retention regulations.
- Representation of sponsors and placement agents in connection with residential and other asset-backed securitizations.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Next Generation Partner for Structured Finance – Securitization, Legal 500 United States, 2021-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization – MSR, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2021-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization – MSR, USA-Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2022-2024
Recognized as a Notable Woman in Law, Crain’s New York Business, 2023
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, Editor-in-Chief, Business Law Review; Moot Court, 2011
BBA, Banking & Finance, Business Management and Political Science (Minor), University of Georgia, summa cum laude; Phi Beta Kappa, 2008
Admissions
Virginia
New York
Clerkships
- US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia