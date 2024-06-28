Britt E. Anderson
Overview
Britt’s practice focuses on business torts, complex commercial disputes, and real estate disputes. Britt is a member of the Energy Litigation team. Her practice focuses on the pre-trial discovery process, with an emphasis on e-discovery for business torts and complex commercial disputes. She is skilled in developing strategy for eDiscovery plans, developing and implementing preservations plans, educating clients about the eDiscovery process and analysis including the use of search terms, TAR, clustering documents, and developing review concepts. Additional experience in developing review plans and memoranda, coordinating document reviews, and supervising document reviews, both large and small.
Britt is admitted in all US District Courts in Virginia.
Experience
- Performs discovery work for firm’s business litigation matters.
- Represents several Fortune 100 companies in commercial litigation.
- National counsel to fortune 100 company.
- Pro Bono: Screens cases for the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and provides legal support to the National Veterans Legal Services Program.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- E. Randolph Williams Award for outstanding Pro Bono Service (100+ hours), 2007-2013, 2015-2018
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
- Member, American Bar Association, SONREEL/Environmental Law Section
Civic
- Member, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee, prepare case summaries, analyze cases for representation
- Wills for Heroes Project, assist first responders in preparation of wills and medical releases
- Assisted in successful representation of asylum applicant in removal proceedings.
- Assisted in preparation of motion brief for Capital Defender Office.
News
Education
JD, Widener University School of Law, 1996
MSM, Sport Management, University of Richmond, 1986
BA, English, Dickinson College, 1983
Admissions
Massachusetts
Virginia