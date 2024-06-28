Britt’s practice focuses on business torts, complex commercial disputes, and real estate disputes. Britt is a member of the Energy Litigation team. Her practice focuses on the pre-trial discovery process, with an emphasis on e-discovery for business torts and complex commercial disputes. She is skilled in developing strategy for eDiscovery plans, developing and implementing preservations plans, educating clients about the eDiscovery process and analysis including the use of search terms, TAR, clustering documents, and developing review concepts. Additional experience in developing review plans and memoranda, coordinating document reviews, and supervising document reviews, both large and small.



Britt is admitted in all US District Courts in Virginia.