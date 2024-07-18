Brittany assists clients in identifying, evaluating and managing a panoply of global privacy and information security risks and compliance issues. A significant aspect of her practice is advising large, multi-national companies on catastrophic cybersecurity incidents. Brittany served as a lead attorney on the two largest reported breaches in history (affecting over three billion user accounts) and has managed hundreds more. Her cybersecurity practice includes advising clients on data breach notification responsibilities; counseling them on responding to multi-jurisdictional regulatory investigations; and providing strategic advice in the breach context for managing ransomware attacks, as well as inquiries from Boards of Directors, consumers, media and potential acquiring companies in a deal setting. Brittany also helps companies design and build privacy and data security governance programs and conduct proactive breach preparedness activities, including developing workable incident response plans and legal breach notification procedures, ransomware playbooks and legal primers, running executive-level tabletops with data breach hypotheticals, and engaging third-party experts (such as forensic investigation firms, ransomware specialists, credit monitoring services, PR firms and call centers) in advance of an incident.

In relation to her privacy compliance practice, Brittany advises clients on the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, GLB, CAN-SPAM, and other U.S. state and federal privacy requirements, and global data protection laws (including those in the EU, Asia and Latin America). She routinely conducts privacy impact assessments and advises companies on managing risk in connection with extensive and innovative data collection and use, including with AI and machine learning technologies. She also regularly negotiates privacy and data security provisions of complex commercial and technology-related contracts and helps companies design robust vendor management programs.