Brittany E. Buhler
Counsel
Brittany’s practice focuses on corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, financings and infrastructure projects. Brittany advises a broad range of clients, including in the telecommunications and financial services industries, in connection with their financing, capital markets and corporate needs. She also frequently assists clients in connection with their strategic business matters, collaborating with them to reach creative solutions.
- Served as director, associate counsel at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., where she advised on matters relating to mergers and acquisitions, financings, corporate governance and securities
- Represented private equity clients in various platform-level and add-on acquisitions
- Represented start-up companies and investors through various rounds of seed funding
- Represented banks and alternative financial institutions, as lenders, as well as certain borrower entities, in connection with a range of leveraged and distressed financings
- New York State Bar Association
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, magna cum laude, National Security Law and Policy Journal, 2015
BA, Northwestern University, 2012
Florida
New York
- Spanish