Brittany is a commercial litigator who represents and advises corporate policyholders at the trial and appellate levels in state and federal jurisdictions. Prior to joining Hunton’s policyholder-side practice, Brittany represented insurers in first- and third-party coverage disputes, including commercial general liability, property damage and business interruption, professional liability/errors and omissions, directors’ and officers’ liability, umbrella and excess liability, marine, reinsurance, UM/UIM, long-tail environmental liabilities, bad faith, subrogation, toxic torts, construction liability, and automobile liability matters.

She also has experience representing corporations and partnerships in defense work and commercial disputes, including wrongful death, products liability, premises liability, catastrophic personal injury, construction defect, commercial, construction contract, and bankruptcy-related claims.