Brittany E. De Vries
Overview
Brittany is a commercial litigator who represents and advises corporate policyholders at the trial and appellate levels in state and federal jurisdictions. Prior to joining Hunton’s policyholder-side practice, Brittany represented insurers in first- and third-party coverage disputes, including commercial general liability, property damage and business interruption, professional liability/errors and omissions, directors’ and officers’ liability, umbrella and excess liability, marine, reinsurance, UM/UIM, long-tail environmental liabilities, bad faith, subrogation, toxic torts, construction liability, and automobile liability matters.
She also has experience representing corporations and partnerships in defense work and commercial disputes, including wrongful death, products liability, premises liability, catastrophic personal injury, construction defect, commercial, construction contract, and bankruptcy-related claims.
Her pro bono work includes assisting a military servicemember in Maryland guardianship and trust law and appellate briefing on behalf of a child maltreatment nonprofit amicus in the Appellate Court of Maryland for an underlying domestic violence and child abuse matter.
Brittany is a Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School, serving as an adjunct professor teaching constitutional law and appellate advocacy for the Van Vleck Constitutional Law Moot Court. She previously served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Gary E. Bair in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland.
Experience
Experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Litigated availability of business interruption coverage for COVID-19 disruptions affecting the nation’s largest shipbuilder and government contractor.
- Litigated availability of marine cargo and war risk coverage for losses by US oil and gas giant.
- Secured defense verdict as second chair in jury trial for a personal injury and UIM suit.
- Advised charter school on defense of potential litigation arising from Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) and other special education federal claims.
- Litigated coverage dispute with national freight and shipping company due to underlying environmental liabilities and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) remediation.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as “One to Watch” for Commercial Litigation, Best Lawyers in America, 2026
- Received the Military Pro Bono Outstanding Services Award, American Bar Association, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, District of Columbia Bar Association
- Member, Maryland State Bar Association
- Member, Bar Association of Montgomery County
- Member, Montgomery County Chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of Maryland
- Member, Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- July 2024EventSpeakerEthical Issues of the Technological Age: Sharing Office Space with Other Attorneys & Staff, Beverly Hills Bar Association
Publications
- October 2018PublicationAuthorSafe-Haven Reopening: Lowering the Custody Modification Standard to Reopen an Initial Agreement in Cases of Domestic Violence, Family Court Review
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, Order of the Coif, magna cum laude, 2018
BA, English, University of Mary Washington, 2012
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland
Courts
US District Court, District of Columbia
US District Court, District of Maryland
Clerkships
Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Maryland, 2018-19