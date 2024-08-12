Brittany White
Associate
Overview
Brittany practices a broad range of transactional matters, including securities offerings, SEC reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters. She assists clients with US capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, and advises companies in connection with periodic SEC reporting, corporate governance, and compliance matters.
Experience
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029, $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.600% Senior Notes due 2034, $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 6.050% Senior Notes due 2054, and $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.125% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2054.
- Represented the underwriter in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s $611 million secondary public offering by Stonepeak and WTG Midstream of an aggregate of 38,755,996 common units representing limited partner interests in Energy Transfer LP.
Education
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, Associate Managing Editor, SMU Law Review, 2023
BA, Southern Methodist University, cum laude, 2020
Admissions
Texas