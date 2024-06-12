Brooke Hollmann
Associate
Overview
A member of the firm’s immigration practice group, Brooke provides comprehensive legal advice on a range of US immigrant and nonimmigrant matters to multinational companies across various industries. Brooke assists clients with filing petitions and visa applications for temporary employment in the United States, primarily in the L-1, H-1B, and O-1 categories. Brooke also supports clients pursuing employment-based permanent residency for their employees.
Experience
- Assists US citizens and permanent residents in sponsoring relatives for lawful permanent resident (LRP) status.
- Assists pro bono refugee clients in adjusting status to lawful permanent resident (LPR) status.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Immigration, Legal 500 United States, 2023-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- American Immigration Attorneys Association (AILA)
- Member, D.C. Bar Association
News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 2020
BA, Vanderbilt University, 2016
Admissions
Texas
District of Columbia
Languages
- Spanish