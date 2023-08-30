Bryon Mulligan
Overview
Bryon focuses his practice on a variety of complex financing transactions. Bryon represents domestic and foreign commercial banks, investment banks, investment managers, and other financial institutions in complex financing transactions. These transactions include leveraged finance and other syndicated bank loan transactions; financing financial assets; structured financings of alternative assets; commodity finance; domestic and cross-border hedge fund financings; and rescue financings, workouts, and debtor-in-possession financings.
Experience
- Representation of a global financial institution as administrative agent on a $3.5 billion syndicated, revolving secured borrowing base facility to a leading global energy trading company.
- Representation of a global financial institution as lender on a $120 million revolving secured borrowing base and transactional facility to a leading global energy trading company.
- Representation of a global financial institution as note purchaser under two secured revolving variable funding note transactions with an aggregate commitment of $425 million.
- Representation of a global financial institution in connection with a $100 million revolving borrowing base credit facility to a major airline secured by jet fuel owned by the airline.
- Representation of the US Treasury Auto Task Force as lender under debtor-in-possession (DIP) and exit financings for the Chrysler restructuring.
- Representation of the pre-petition senior lenders under debtor-in-possession and exit financings relating to their acquisition of InterCity Media Corp. through a 363 sale.
- Representation of a global financial institution in a secured revolving variable funding note transaction and reverse repurchase transaction with a registered investment company.
- Representation of a global financial institution in connection with capital protection agreements entered into with various mutual funds managed by Janus.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a leader in Banking, USA, IFLR1000, 2019, 2024
Inducted into the North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society, 2020
- Election to Fellow, American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers, 2020
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Business Law Section of the American Bar Association
- Co-chair of the Investment Securities Subcommittee of the Uniform Commercial Code Committee
- Co-chair of the Business Law Section’s UCC Modernization Task Force.
- Fellow and Regent of the American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
News
Education
JD, Thomas Jefferson School of Law, Valedictorian, summa cum laude, American Jurisprudence Bancroft-Whitney Awards in Bankruptcy, Employment Discrimination, Evidence II, Torts I and Torts II, 1998
BS, Business Administration, San Diego State University, 1997
Admissions
North Carolina
New York