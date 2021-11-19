Caitlin helps clients navigate complex federal income tax issues. She focuses on corporate mergers, acquisitions and reorganizations, fund formation, and transactions involving partnerships, limited liability companies, and other pass-through entities.

Caitlin assists clients with tax issues involved in mergers, acquisitions and other complex transactions. She has significant experience regarding the tax aspects of corporate mergers, acquisitions and reorganizations (including transactions involving banks and S corporations) and drafting tax provisions in partnership and limited liability company (LLC) agreements. She also has extensive experience calculating Section 280G payments and drafting 280G shareholder vote documents in connection mergers and acquisitions. Caitlin also has experience with drafting tax provisions in a variety of disclosure documents, including proxy statements and prospectuses. She regularly advises clients regarding the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) as well as the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 (the New Partnership Audit Rules) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

Before joining the firm, Caitlin was an associate at another international law firm.