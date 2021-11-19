Caitlin A. Scipioni
Overview
Caitlin helps clients navigate complex federal income tax issues. She focuses on corporate mergers, acquisitions and reorganizations, fund formation, and transactions involving partnerships, limited liability companies, and other pass-through entities.
Caitlin assists clients with tax issues involved in mergers, acquisitions and other complex transactions. She has significant experience regarding the tax aspects of corporate mergers, acquisitions and reorganizations (including transactions involving banks and S corporations) and drafting tax provisions in partnership and limited liability company (LLC) agreements. She also has extensive experience calculating Section 280G payments and drafting 280G shareholder vote documents in connection mergers and acquisitions. Caitlin also has experience with drafting tax provisions in a variety of disclosure documents, including proxy statements and prospectuses. She regularly advises clients regarding the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) as well as the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 (the New Partnership Audit Rules) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).
Before joining the firm, Caitlin was an associate at another international law firm.
Experience
- Represented investment arm of financial corporation in its majority investment in, and associated restructuring of, established family-owned business, which involved converting S corporations to LLCs and a series of tax-free transfers to controlled corporations.
- Represented bank in its purchase of a majority interest in an investment entity, including forming a new LLC to facilitate the continuing minority interest in the target.
- Drafted tax provisions of partnership agreements and assisted with “fractions rule” questions in connection with forming various funds for real estate-focused company.
- Represented Fortune 500 company in a strategic acquisition, including tax structuring questions, maximizing up-front payment for certain pre-closing taxes, and the 280G shareholder vote and calculations.
- Advised Cayman foreign financial institution (“FFI”) regarding its FATCA obligations.
- Drafted 280G shareholder approval documents and corrected 280G calculations on short notice in connection with acquisition.
- Drafted tax provisions of partnership agreement and private placement memorandum for oil and gas joint venture.
- Represented target bank in reorganization transaction with an acquiring bank.
- Advised restaurant operator on tax aspects of acquisition of privately-held restaurant company.
- Represented global manufacturing company on tax aspects of various strategic acquisitions.
- Drafted tax opinion for multinational company regarding source of income for tax purposes in connection with sales of products manufactured abroad.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Mergers and Acquisitions Law and Tax Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Tax, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2022-2023
- 2018 Lone Star Legal Aid’s High Impact Collaborator Pro Bono Award Recipient
Affiliations
Professional
- Education Committee Member, Texas Wall Street Women
- Women’s Committee Member, Association of Corporate Growth, Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter
- Member, Dallas Bar Association
- Member, Texas Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
- 23 Minute ReadNovember 19, 2021Legal Update
- 25 Minute ReadJune 16, 2021Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadDecember 30, 2020Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadMay 19, 2020Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadMay 7, 2020Legal Update
- April 29, 2020Legal Update
- April 27, 2020Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadApril 24, 2020Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadApril 20, 2020Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadApril 17, 2020Legal Update
- 13 Minute ReadApril 7, 2020Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- April 26, 2022Event
- May 3, 2018Event2018 Asset Liability Management Conference, South Carolina Bankers Association, “The New Tax Law – What You Need to Know,” Columbia, SC
Publications
- April 2018Publication
- April 2018PublicationAuthor“Reexamining the Impact of the Fiduciary Rule,” White paper for Stata Trust Company
- 2014PublicationNote, Don’t Dissolve the “Nerve Center”: A Status-Linked Citizenship Test for Principal Place of Business, 55 B.C. LAW REV. 641
Blog Posts
- Blockchain Legal Resource
News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 21, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 19, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 14, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 6, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 4, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 13, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 6, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 18, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 16, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 4, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 25, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 21, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 18, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 8, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 8, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 4, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 31, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 31, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 16, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 11, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 22, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 19, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute Read
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadJune 24, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 21, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 20, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 20, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 20, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 18, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 11, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 7, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 7, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 5, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 3, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 29, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadMay 21, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 17, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 16, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 10, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 9, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 9, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 26, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 11, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadApril 5, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 4, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 25, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 21, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 20, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 14, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 14, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 14, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 13, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 7, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 4, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 1, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 1, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 1, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 29, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 29, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 29, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 28, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 23, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 8, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 31, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 10, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 5, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 5, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 5, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 8, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 30, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 14, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 22, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 22, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 31, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 28, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 2, 2018News
Education
JD, Boston College Law School, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif; Dean Dennis A. Dooley Award for Outstanding Scholarship Average; Executive Comments Editor, Boston College Law Review, 2014
BA, History, Boston College, cum laude, 2011
Admissions
Massachusetts
Texas