Callie’s practice focuses on commercial lending and finance transactions. She represents financial institutions and borrowers in all types of secured and unsecured credit transactions, including syndicated finance, asset based lending, reserve based lending, master limited partnership (MLP) financing, acquisition financing, multi-currency credit facilities, floor plan financing and debt restructurings. The majority of Callie’s practice consists of the representation of large commercial banks in connection with syndicated credit facilities to both public and private borrowers in a broad range of industries including upstream and midstream energy and oilfield services, technology, construction, automotive, death care, financial products and services and real estate.