Callie Parker Bradford
Overview
Callie’s practice focuses on commercial lending and finance transactions. She represents financial institutions and borrowers in all types of secured and unsecured credit transactions, including syndicated finance, asset based lending, reserve based lending, master limited partnership (MLP) financing, acquisition financing, multi-currency credit facilities, floor plan financing and debt restructurings. The majority of Callie’s practice consists of the representation of large commercial banks in connection with syndicated credit facilities to both public and private borrowers in a broad range of industries including upstream and midstream energy and oilfield services, technology, construction, automotive, death care, financial products and services and real estate.
Experience
- Represented the administrative agent in a $1.8 billion secured revolving credit facility for a Fortune 500 automotive retailer.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $1.4 billion unsecured revolving credit and term loan facility for a publicly held provider of funeral and cremation services.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $375 million cross-border secured revolving credit facility for a publicly held financial products and services company.
- Represented the administrative agent in the restructuring of a $250 million reserve based credit facility to a publicly held oil and gas exploration company.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $1.25 billion financing transaction consisting of a long-term credit facility and 364-day credit facility for a master limited partnership.
- Represented the administrative agent in a $200 million unsecured revolving credit facility for a publicly held technology company and its foreign subsidiaries.
- Represented a master limited partnership in a $250 million unsecured revolving credit facility.
- Represented a privately-held energy exploration and production company in an acquisition financing transaction that featured a $800 million note purchase agreement and $250 million reserve based credit facility.
- Represented a privately-held real estate investment, development and management company in multiple construction and permanent financings.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Banking and Finance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recognized as a Texas Rising Star, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2017, 2018)
- Profiled as one of the leading Real Estate (2016) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, 2004
BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 1999
Admissions
Texas