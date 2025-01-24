Carl is head of the firm’s US oil and gas practice. Carl has over 20 years of experience advising on large scale energy industry transactions. He focuses his practice principally on counseling private equity funds, entrepreneurs, management teams, and public and private companies on their equity investments, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures in the energy and energy transition sectors.

Carl has deep experience spanning the energy industry, including the upstream oil and gas sector (onshore, offshore, conventional, and unconventional), midstream sector (natural gas, crude oil, liquids and other pipelines, processing facilities, and storage assets), and oilfield services. Carl has provided clients with critical guidance in their investments in the energy transition, including with respect to structuring joint ventures and carbon storage acquisitions for their carbon capture, use, and sequestration projects.

A fluent Spanish speaker, Carl has represented clients in cross-border transactions in Latin America. Earlier in his career, Carl was lead in-house M&A counsel for an international energy company with substantial US onshore and offshore oil and gas operations.