Carleton Goss
Overview
Carl leverages his experience as a lawyer with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to resolve financial institutions’ most complex regulatory and enforcement matters. He also counsels financial institutions on mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings.
Carl’s close collaboration with seasoned bank examiners on the supervision of problem institutions assigned to the OCC’s Special Supervision unit, as well as his role with multiple rulemakings under the Dodd-Frank Act, give him a unique, insider’s perspective on bank regulatory compliance, supervision, enforcement and public policy. Coupled with his investigative and enforcement experience acquired representing financial institutions before the CFPB, OCC, FinCEN, Federal Reserve, the FDIC and others while serving in the Financial Institutions group of a Washington, DC law firm, and corporate experience in mergers and acquisition and securities offerings, Carl is uniquely qualified to advise financial institutions on virtually all aspects of their operations.
Carl is a member of the Banking Law Journal Board of Editors and a recognized contributor to the latest edition of The Law of Financial Institutions, one of the leading banking law textbooks. He also authored Practical Law’s Q&A summary of financial institution regulation in Texas, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. His pro bono practice focuses on representing foreign nationals in US courts in cases brought under the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.
Experience
- Advised financial institutions on all aspects of Bank Secrecy Act compliance, including customer identification programs, suspicious transaction monitoring procedures, the travel rule, and foreign correspondent accounts.
- Represented financial institutions and their employees in enforcement negotiations and investigations before the CFPB, OCC, FinCEN, Federal Reserve, FDIC, FHFA, FTC, FINRA, DOJ, and the Senate Banking Committee.
- Drafted comment letters on regulatory rulemakings by the OCC, the FHFA, and the NCUA.
- Conducted consumer compliance reviews for banks, mortgage service companies, and other types of financial institutions.
- Represented banks in appeals of supervisory conclusions.
- Represented banks in M&A transactions and securities offerings.
- Represented a community bank in a charter conversion to a national bank.
- Represented organization groups in connection with de novo federal and state bank charter applications.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended in Finance: FinTech, Legal 500 United States, 2024
- Expert Panel, The Law Reviews, 2020
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- January 25, 2024EventPresenterThe Pros and Cons of Bank Holding Companies: Determining Whether a Bank Holding Company Structure Makes Sense for Your Bank, ABA Business Law Section
- November 10, 2022EventPresenterSouthwest Association of Bank Counsel Webinar: Lessons Learned from Recent Regulatory Actions from the Banking Regulators, Pending Bank Regulatory Rulemakings, and Common Themes from Recent Community Bank Examinations
- February, 24 2022EventPresenterNAFCU Webinar: Engaging with Third-Party Providers of Digital Asset Services
- January 7, 2022EventPresenterABA Business Law Section Webinar: Digital Assets: What is Next for Banks and the Financial Sector
- November 3, 2021EventPresenterICBA Webinar: The AMLA and What’s in Store for 2022
- August 25, 2021EventPanelistFintech Bank Charters, NACHA Payments 2021
- April 21, 2020EventSpeakerFinTech Bank Charters: Digital-Only Financial Institutions & Implications for Payments, NACHA Payments 2020
- September 20, 2018EventPanelist42nd Annual Texas Association of Bank Counsel Convention, FinTech and Banking Disruptors, San Antonio, Texas
Publications
Blog Posts
News
- June 17, 2024Media MentionQuotedBank execs weigh in on private credit threat, BANKINGDIVE
- November 5, 2021Media MentionQuoted, National bank charter applications plummet under Biden administration, Market Intelligence
- December 3, 2020Media MentionQuoted, Fintech Lender’s Bank Bid Says ‘No Thanks’ on Deposit Insurance, Bloomberg Law
Education
JD, New York University School of Law, 2010
BA, Rice University, 2004
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Texas
Languages
- Russian