Overview

Carl leverages his experience as a lawyer with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to resolve financial institutions’ most complex regulatory and enforcement matters. He also counsels financial institutions on mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings.  

Carl’s close collaboration with seasoned bank examiners on the supervision of problem institutions assigned to the OCC’s Special Supervision unit, as well as his role with multiple rulemakings under the Dodd-Frank Act, give him a unique, insider’s perspective on bank regulatory compliance, supervision, enforcement and public policy. Coupled with his investigative and enforcement experience acquired representing financial institutions before the CFPB, OCC, FinCEN, Federal Reserve, the FDIC and others while serving in the Financial Institutions group of a Washington, DC law firm, and corporate experience in mergers and acquisition and securities offerings, Carl is uniquely qualified to advise financial institutions on virtually all aspects of their operations.  

Carl is a member of the Banking Law Journal Board of Editors and  a recognized contributor to the latest edition of The Law of Financial Institutions, one of the leading banking law textbooks. He also authored Practical Law’s Q&A summary of financial institution regulation in Texas, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. His pro bono practice focuses on representing foreign nationals in US courts in cases brought under the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

Experience

  • Advised financial institutions on all aspects of Bank Secrecy Act compliance, including customer identification programs, suspicious transaction monitoring procedures, the travel rule, and foreign correspondent accounts.
  • Represented financial institutions and their employees in enforcement negotiations and investigations before the CFPB, OCC, FinCEN, Federal Reserve, FDIC, FHFA, FTC, FINRA, DOJ, and the Senate Banking Committee.
  • Drafted comment letters on regulatory rulemakings by the OCC, the FHFA, and the NCUA.
  • Conducted consumer compliance reviews for banks, mortgage service companies, and other types of financial institutions.
  • Represented banks in appeals of supervisory conclusions.
  • Represented banks in M&A transactions and securities offerings.
  • Represented a community bank in a charter conversion to a national bank.
  • Represented organization groups in connection with de novo federal and state bank charter applications.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended in Finance: FinTech, Legal 500 United States, 2024
  • Expert Panel, The Law Reviews, 2020

Education

JD, New York University School of Law, 2010

BA, Rice University, 2004

Admissions

District of Columbia

New York

Texas

Languages

  • Russian
