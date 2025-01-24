Carl leverages his experience as a lawyer with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to resolve financial institutions’ most complex regulatory and enforcement matters. He also counsels financial institutions on mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings.

Carl’s close collaboration with seasoned bank examiners on the supervision of problem institutions assigned to the OCC’s Special Supervision unit, as well as his role with multiple rulemakings under the Dodd-Frank Act, give him a unique, insider’s perspective on bank regulatory compliance, supervision, enforcement and public policy. Coupled with his investigative and enforcement experience acquired representing financial institutions before the CFPB, OCC, FinCEN, Federal Reserve, the FDIC and others while serving in the Financial Institutions group of a Washington, DC law firm, and corporate experience in mergers and acquisition and securities offerings, Carl is uniquely qualified to advise financial institutions on virtually all aspects of their operations.