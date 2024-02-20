Carley focuses her practice on appellate and trial matters in federal courts. Carley litigates across a range of legal practice areas, from federal jurisdiction to environmental law, and has drafted an array of dispositive motions and appellate briefs. She also maintains an active pro bono practice, representing clients who are facing eviction.

Carley served as a law clerk to the Honorable M. Hannah Lauck of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2024-2025.

While at the University of Richmond School of Law, Carley served as editor-in-chief of the University of Richmond Public Interest Law Review and was a legal intern to the Honorable Justice Stephen McCullough of the Supreme Court of Virginia. Between college and law school, Carley lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and is fluent in Spanish.