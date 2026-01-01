Carlos A. Nevarez
Overview
Carlos represents clients in complex, high-stakes commercial litigation and bankruptcy disputes nationwide, at both the state and federal levels. His blended knowledge and experience includes prosecuting and securing the dismissal of adversary actions in contested chapter 7 and chapter 11 cases, and representing clients ranging from large corporations to mid-sized companies and high net-worth individuals in business and commercial disputes. His practice covers a broad range of matters such as partnership disputes, defense against civil RICO and trade secret claims, high-value real estate investment fraud actions, regulatory enforcement matters, and defense of products liability actions—including the successful representation of a globally renowned pharmaceutical company that resulted in the dismissal of all claims against the client.
Prior to joining Hunton, Carlos was an associate at a California-based litigation and trial boutique.
Prior to private practice, Carlos served as a law clerk to the Honorable Ernest M. Robles of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, where he prepared orders and rulings on a variety of contested matters, drafted memorandum opinions on adversary actions, analyzed issues of first impression, and handled a broad range of issues, including nondischargeability, asset sales, claim objections, and plan confirmation. He also externed for the Honorable John A. Mendez of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California.
Outside of work, Carlos enjoys practicing rock and classical pieces on the piano and playing chess.
Experience
Select experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Represented victims of a major real estate investment scheme by obtaining a multimillion-dollar state court judgment against the principals and subsequently prosecuting a nondischargeability action in bankruptcy court, resulting in a nondischargeable judgment of more than $3 million.
- Represented one of the largest unsecured creditors in a complex chapter 11 bankruptcy. Secured an early payment of approximately $1 million in administrative expense claims owed to the client.
- Secured summary judgment in a contested bankruptcy proceeding by successfully invoking issue preclusion from a prior state court judgment, establishing nondischargeability under Section 523(a)(6).
- Defended an independent sales representative accused of conspiring with others to steal biomedical trade secrets under federal civil RICO statute. After a one-week trial, obtained a full defense verdict for the client and later secured over $600,000 in attorneys’ fees from plaintiffs.
- Represented a former mid-level manager facing wire fraud and other felony charges in one of the first federal prosecutions tried under the CAN-SPAM Act. After several years of litigation, negotiated a single misdemeanor and no prison time for the client.
- Defended a globally renowned pharmaceutical company in a products liability action. After filing a comprehensive demurrer, plaintiff dismissed all claims against the client.
- Represented interested parties in a contested bankruptcy matter addressing administration of cannabis-adjacent business claims; the court determined the trustee could not administer the claims under federal law.
- Represented several corporate commercial tenants pursuing claims for breach of contract and fraud against former landlord company and principal. Secured a multimillion-dollar settlement in the clients’ favor on the eve of trial.
- Represented a senior secured lender in a contested chapter 11 relief from stay proceeding; secured in rem relief permitting foreclosure against hotel property in future bankruptcy cases following a finding of bad faith.
- In a pro bono matter, represented several nonprofit organizations that provide services to undocumented populations in the United States. Successfully leveraged discovery objections and related issues arising from subpoenas requesting sensitive documents, leading defendant to abandon pursuit of the subpoenas.
- Defended a hedge fund in connection with an employment contract dispute between one of its subsidiaries and a former junior partner. Case settled early with limited exposure to the client.
- Defended a corporate parent in a lawsuit involving age discrimination and wrongful termination claims under FEHA. Eliminated several claims against the client through a successful demurrer and the case settled pretrial for a de minimis amount.
- Acted as principal attorney and lead drafter and oral advocate on a petition to vacate an arbitration award arising from a legal fee dispute.
- Defended a co-owner of a large network of skilled nursing facilities in California and Nevada in a lawsuit filed by a business partner concerning alleged wrongful distributions.
- Served as pool counsel for former employees providing key testimony in an FTC enforcement action.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as One to Watch for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, and Litigation - Bankruptcy, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024-2026
- Selected as a Rising Star for Bankruptcy: Business and Business Litigation, Southern California Super Lawyers Magazine, 2025-2026
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Los Angeles Bankruptcy Forum, Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee
- Member, Hispanic National Bar Association
- Member, Mexican American Bar Association
Education
JD, University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, Associate Editor, La Raza Law Journal, 2018
BA, Philosophy, Political Science, University of Texas, El Paso, summa cum laude, 2014
Admissions
California
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
US District Court, Central District of California
US District Court, Southern District of California
Clerkships
US Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California
Languages
- Spanish