Carlos represents clients in complex, high-stakes commercial litigation and bankruptcy disputes nationwide, at both the state and federal levels. His blended knowledge and experience includes prosecuting and securing the dismissal of adversary actions in contested chapter 7 and chapter 11 cases, and representing clients ranging from large corporations to mid-sized companies and high net-worth individuals in business and commercial disputes. His practice covers a broad range of matters such as partnership disputes, defense against civil RICO and trade secret claims, high-value real estate investment fraud actions, regulatory enforcement matters, and defense of products liability actions—including the successful representation of a globally renowned pharmaceutical company that resulted in the dismissal of all claims against the client.

Prior to joining Hunton, Carlos was an associate at a California-based litigation and trial boutique.

Prior to private practice, Carlos served as a law clerk to the Honorable Ernest M. Robles of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, where he prepared orders and rulings on a variety of contested matters, drafted memorandum opinions on adversary actions, analyzed issues of first impression, and handled a broad range of issues, including nondischargeability, asset sales, claim objections, and plan confirmation. He also externed for the Honorable John A. Mendez of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California.

Outside of work, Carlos enjoys practicing rock and classical pieces on the piano and playing chess.