Carol has a nationally recognized practice under the Americans with Disabilities Act, having represented hundreds of clients in ADA matters and created favorable case law that has shaped the national conversation on digital accessibility requirements. She has testified before the Department of Justice and the US Access Board regarding ADA compliance issues and participated in high level negotiations with both the DOJ and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She has obtained practical, business-focused resolutions for ADA clients that balance legal compliance with operational realities.

Carol has experience managing food recalls and navigating the complex regulatory landscape of FDA enforcement actions. She regularly counsels food and beverage manufacturers on product safety issues and response strategies when contamination or mislabeling issues arise. Her work has included coordinating with the FDA on voluntary recalls, managing consumer class actions following recall events, and defending companies against regulatory enforcement proceedings.

Carol is very active in her community. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Dade County Bar Association and as Chair of the EEOC Advisory Board for the Miami District Office. She has also participated in the Junior League of Miami, the Guardian Ad Litem Program, the Salvation Army, and Big Brother Big Sister's Miracle Society Leadership Committee.