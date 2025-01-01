Carol Lumpkin
Overview
Carol handles complex commercial and employment litigation for clients ranging from small family businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Her multifaceted practice encompasses a broad spectrum of industries within the national and global economy, including food and beverage manufacturers, consumer product companies, retailers, healthcare providers and insurers, hospitality and hotel management companies, professional sports franchises, banking institutions, and insurance carriers. She has litigated and tried a broad range of matters in both Florida courts and federal courts nationally. Her litigation matters include, but are not limited to, non-competition agreements, white collar criminal defense, trade secret misappropriation, fraud claims, trademark infringement, class action defense, distribution agreement disputes, breach of warranty claims, and commercial lending matters.
As an advocate, Carol deploys quickly to assess risk, develop case budgets, implement cost-control strategies, and position each matter for a desirable outcome. She has served as lead counsel in a Multi-District Litigation (MDL) consolidated in South Carolina concerning widespread product defects, managing discovery across multiple jurisdictions and coordinating with co-counsel nationwide. In that capacity, she successfully negotiated global settlements with plaintiffs' steering committees representing thousands of claimants.
Carol has a nationally recognized practice under the Americans with Disabilities Act, having represented hundreds of clients in ADA matters and created favorable case law that has shaped the national conversation on digital accessibility requirements. She has testified before the Department of Justice and the US Access Board regarding ADA compliance issues and participated in high level negotiations with both the DOJ and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She has obtained practical, business-focused resolutions for ADA clients that balance legal compliance with operational realities.
Carol has experience managing food recalls and navigating the complex regulatory landscape of FDA enforcement actions. She regularly counsels food and beverage manufacturers on product safety issues and response strategies when contamination or mislabeling issues arise. Her work has included coordinating with the FDA on voluntary recalls, managing consumer class actions following recall events, and defending companies against regulatory enforcement proceedings.
Carol is very active in her community. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Dade County Bar Association and as Chair of the EEOC Advisory Board for the Miami District Office. She has also participated in the Junior League of Miami, the Guardian Ad Litem Program, the Salvation Army, and Big Brother Big Sister's Miracle Society Leadership Committee.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® for Labor Law-Management, 2013-2019, 2023-2025; Employment Law Individual, 2017
- Received Circle of Excellence Award, 2025
- Selected to Florida Super Lawyers, Super Lawyers Magazine, 2007-2020, 2024–2025
- Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® for Arbitration, 2023
- Received Woman in Law Award, 2023
- Named a Top Lawyer, South Florida Legal Guide, 2004-2011, 2016-2018
- Recognized as Florida's Legal Elite, Florida Trend magazine, 2004, 2009-2010, 2013, 2017
- Named "Lawyer of the Year" by The Best Lawyers in America® for Labor Law-Management, Miami, 2013
- Recognized as Best of the Bar, South Florida Business Journal, 2005
- Received Honorary Recognition, United States EEOC, 1999
- Member, The Fellows of the American Bar Foundation Cambridge Who's Who
- Strathmore's Who's Who Honorary
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Litigation Section and Labor and Employment Section, American Bar Association
- Member, Labor and Employment Section, Florida Bar
- The Academy of Florida Management Attorneys
- Federal Bar Association
- Dade County Bar Association
- Chair Person, EEOC Advisory Board, Miami District Office
- Cuban American Bar Association
- Hispanic National Bar Association
- Society for Human Resource Management
Civic
- Junior League of Miami
- Guardian Ad Litem Program
- Salvation Army
- Member, Miracle Society Leadership Committee, Big Brother Big Sister
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, Comments and Articles Editor, Inter-American Law Review, 1988
BS, Florida State University, 1984
Admissions
Florida
Courts
Supreme Court of the United States
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
US District Court, Middle District of Florida
US District Court, Southern District of Florida
US District Court, Northern District of Illinois
US Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of Florida
US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Florida
Languages
- Spanish