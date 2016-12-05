E. Carter Chandler Clements
Overview
Carter’s practice focuses on environmental aspects of business transactions, environmental litigation, agency rulemakings and permitting. A significant portion of Carter’s practice involves the handling of environmental aspects of complex business transactions, including due diligence and drafting and negotiation of transaction documents. She represents a broad range of clients including companies and trade associations in the electric generation, manufacturing and transportation industries, banks and other financial institutions, waste management firms and developers. Her recent work has included advising tax equity investors on environmental matters related to numerous wind and other renewable energy projects, and advising corporate clients regarding environmental aspects of business acquisitions. Carter also has experience representing clients involved in environmental commodities trading and has a background in corporate and transactional law.
Carter’s practice also includes representing clients in agency rulemakings and permitting. She has represented clients in federal appellate and district court litigation involving the Clean Air Act (CAA), Endangered Species Act (ESA), Clean Water Act (CWA), Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other environmental statutes. She is admitted to practice in the US Courts of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the Sixth Circuit, and the Eleventh Circuit, and the US District Court for the District of Columbia.
Experience
- Represents investors and lenders in environmental matters in connection with the development and acquisition of major energy facilities (including coal, gas, wind, and geothermal).
- Represented electric utility group in the US Supreme Court and the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in litigation involving the scope of and limits on Environmental Protection Agency’s authority under the CAA to regulate emissions to address interstate air quality.
- Represented land-owning companies in ESA litigation resulting in favorable precedent-setting appellate court decision.
- Represented international manufacturing company in CERCLA litigation involving a major industrial site.
- Represented utility and other industry clients in litigation under the CAA, ESA, CWA, CERCLA, and NEPA.
- Represents electric utility and other industry clients in rulemakings under the CAA.
- Drafts and negotiates verified emission reduction purchase agreements (VERPAs) and renewable energy certificate (REC) purchase agreements for both buyers and sellers.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
- Selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers, “Rising Star,” Environmental Litigation, Washington DC Super Lawyers, 2013 and 2014
- E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2010-2011
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- August 6, 2015EventPanelistMercury and Air Toxics Standards and Cross-State Air Pollution Rule Webinar, Environmental Markets Association
- September 30, 2013EventPanelistCross-State Air Pollution Rule Litigation and Related Issues, Environmental Markets Association Annual Meeting, Las Vegas, NV
- April 26, 2012EventPanelistCross-State Air Pollution Rule: The Petitioners’ Perspective, Environmental Markets Association Spring Conference, Miami, FL
Publications
- Spring 2022PublicationCo-authorThe High Value of Preserving Private Land: Benefits to Landowners and Species, American Bar Association
Blog Posts
February 2, 2023The Nickel Report
News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, Senior Articles Editor, William & Mary Environmental Law and Policy Review, 2004
BA, University of Virginia, 1999
Admissions
District of Columbia
Texas
Virginia
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
US District Court, District of Columbia
Areas of Focus
- Air Quality
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Commodities and Derivatives Trading and Regulation
- Endangered Species Act
- Energy
- Energy Litigation
- Energy Transition
- Environmental
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Issues In Business Transactions
- Sustainability
- Natural Resources
- Public Lands
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Wind