Overview

Carter’s practice focuses on environmental aspects of business transactions, environmental litigation, agency rulemakings and permitting. A significant portion of Carter’s practice involves the handling of environmental aspects of complex business transactions, including due diligence and drafting and negotiation of transaction documents. She represents a broad range of clients including companies and trade associations in the electric generation, manufacturing and transportation industries, banks and other financial institutions, waste management firms and developers. Her recent work has included advising tax equity investors on environmental matters related to numerous wind and other renewable energy projects, and advising corporate clients regarding environmental aspects of business acquisitions. Carter also has experience representing clients involved in environmental commodities trading and has a background in corporate and transactional law.

Carter’s practice also includes representing clients in agency rulemakings and permitting. She has represented clients in federal appellate and district court litigation involving the Clean Air Act (CAA), Endangered Species Act (ESA), Clean Water Act (CWA), Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other environmental statutes. She is admitted to practice in the US Courts of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the Sixth Circuit, and the Eleventh Circuit, and the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Experience

  • Represents investors and lenders in environmental matters in connection with the development and acquisition of major energy facilities (including coal, gas, wind, and geothermal).
  • Represented electric utility group in the US Supreme Court and the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in litigation involving the scope of and limits on Environmental Protection Agency’s authority under the CAA to regulate emissions to address interstate air quality.
  • Represented land-owning companies in ESA litigation resulting in favorable precedent-setting appellate court decision.
  • Represented international manufacturing company in CERCLA litigation involving a major industrial site.
  • Represented utility and other industry clients in litigation under the CAA, ESA, CWA, CERCLA, and NEPA.
  • Represents electric utility and other industry clients in rulemakings under the CAA.
  • Drafts and negotiates verified emission reduction purchase agreements (VERPAs) and renewable energy certificate (REC) purchase agreements for both buyers and sellers.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
  • 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
  • Selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers, “Rising Star,” Environmental Litigation, Washington DC Super Lawyers, 2013 and 2014
  • E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2010-2011

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • May 4, 2022
    Event
    Presenter
    Environmental Justice Webinar Series: Advanced Practical Considerations for Business Operations
  • August 6, 2015
    Event
    Panelist
    Mercury and Air Toxics Standards and Cross-State Air Pollution Rule Webinar, Environmental Markets Association
  • September 30, 2013
    Event
    Panelist
    Cross-State Air Pollution Rule Litigation and Related Issues, Environmental Markets Association Annual Meeting, Las Vegas, NV
  • April 26, 2012
    Event
    Panelist
    Cross-State Air Pollution Rule: The Petitioners’ Perspective, Environmental Markets Association Spring Conference, Miami, FL

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, Senior Articles Editor, William & Mary Environmental Law and Policy Review, 2004

BA, University of Virginia, 1999

Admissions

District of Columbia

Texas

Virginia

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit

US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit

US District Court, District of Columbia

Jump to Page