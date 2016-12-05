Carter’s practice focuses on environmental aspects of business transactions, environmental litigation, agency rulemakings and permitting. A significant portion of Carter’s practice involves the handling of environmental aspects of complex business transactions, including due diligence and drafting and negotiation of transaction documents. She represents a broad range of clients including companies and trade associations in the electric generation, manufacturing and transportation industries, banks and other financial institutions, waste management firms and developers. Her recent work has included advising tax equity investors on environmental matters related to numerous wind and other renewable energy projects, and advising corporate clients regarding environmental aspects of business acquisitions. Carter also has experience representing clients involved in environmental commodities trading and has a background in corporate and transactional law.