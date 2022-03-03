Carter M. Tatum
Senior Attorney
Overview
Carter's practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions. Carter is a senior attorney in the firm's capital finance and real estate team. Her practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, construction and real estate finance, real estate development and leasing, and loan workouts and restructuring.
Experience
- Leasing and Investment: assisted landlords and tenants in connection with commercial leasing, including space for office, retail and industrial uses.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Junior Board, Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital
- Member, Board of Directors, The Belle Bryan Day Nursery Foundation Fund
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 2004
BA, Wake Forest University, 1998
Admissions
Virginia