Complementing his substantial litigation background, Cary also has extensive experience with mediation and alternative dispute resolution. He has represented clients in dozens of mediations over his career, a substantial portion of which resulted in resolutions. Cary is also certified by the Florida Supreme Court as a Circuit Civil Mediator in all courts throughout the state of Florida. This adds unique value to his own clients in the ADR context and also positions him to assist other parties in mediating all types of commercial disputes.

Cary has been published and is frequently invited to speak on numerous current insurance issues such as business interruption coverage for COVID-19 and catastrophic hurricane losses. He has also previously spoken and consistently written on topics including director and officer insurance, insurance issues unique to bankruptcy court, and institutional bad faith. Cary has been recognized by his peers and numerous outlets as part of Florida’s legal elite in the field of insurance coverage.

Cary previously served as a judicial intern to federal Judge Robin S. Rosenbaum in the Southern District of Florida (currently on the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals) and as a legal intern in the Civil Division of the United States Attorney’s Office in Ft. Lauderdale. He has also volunteered his time for numerous pro bono clients including ChemoCars, a 501(c)(3) that arranges free rides for cancer patients to and from treatment. Cary is admitted to practice before the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, as well as the US District Courts for the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida.

Certifications