Cary advises clients on domestic and cross-border business federal income tax matters, international tax planning, real estate and energy property tax credits, and leasing and project finance tax advice. Cary’s practice experience includes all federal income tax matters relating to inbound and outbound international tax planning and both domestic and cross-border leasing and project finance tax advice. He has more than 20 years of large, complex cross-border finance transaction experience. He has extensive practice experience with partnership tax matters and both real estate-related and energy property tax credits as well.

Cary served as managing partner of the firm’s New York office from 1990 to 2006 and as head of the firm’s tax and ERISA team from 1984 to 1999. He is a former Lieutenant, United States Navy Reserve, JAG Corp.