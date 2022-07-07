Overview

Caryl’s practice focuses on tax exempt governmental, private activity and 501(c)(3) finance. Caryl has more than 35 years of experience in the public finance sector focusing primarily on bond counsel representation for cities, counties and statutorily and constitutionally created authorities. Caryl has focused extensively on 501(c)(3) financings and affordable housing development.

Experience

  • Represented a multijurisdictional authority as bond counsel and issuer's counsel in the structuring, negotiation and documentation of a tax-backed, tax-exempt revenue bond issue and a taxable revenue bond issue for the construction of a major sports arena with associated public infrastructure improvements; this engagement included drafting tax legislation for approval by the state legislature body.
  • Bond counsel to 501(c)(3) organizations in connection with university and research capital projects.
  • Bond counsel to numerous development authorities and housing authorities in connection with both tax-exempt and taxable transactions for economic, industrial development and affordable housing projects.
  • Represents large county and city governments in connection with general obligation and revenue bond financings.
  • Bond counsel to numerous Georgia local housing authorities in connection with their issuance of multifamily housing revenue bonds.
  • Underwriter's counsel in connection with the $1 billion water and sewer refunding for the City of Atlanta.
  • Bond Counsel to the City of Atlanta in connection with the first two tax allocation bond issues done in the State of Georgia.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Public Finance, Georgia, Chambers USA, 2024

  • 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree by the Georgia Legal Awards, Daily Report, June 2020
  • Listed in The Best Lawyers in America for Public Finance Law, 2005-2024
  • Named among the Top 50 Female Georgia Super Lawyers, and a Bond & Government Finance Super Lawyer, as published in Atlanta Magazine and Georgia Super Lawyers magazine®, 2004-2019
  • Listed among the Top 100 Lawyers in Georgia, as published in Atlanta Lawyer magazine and Atlanta Magazine, 2007-2008
  • Selected for Georgia Trend magazine’s 2012 Legal Elite in Public Finance/Bonds

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Bar Association
  • Member, Atlanta Bar Association
  • Member, National Association of Bond Lawyers
  • Fellow - American College of Bond Lawyers
  • Board of Trustees - Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 2001-2023
    • Chair, 2020-2022
    • Vice Chair, 2018-2020
  • Advisory Board, Skyland Trail, 2017-Current
  • Board Member, High Museum of Art

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • February 1, 2011
    Event
    Speaker
    Economic Development Law Seminar - Tax Allocation Districts, Institute of Continuing Legal Education
  • December 1, 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    Resnick Fedder & Silverman - Overview of Tax-Exempt Bond Financing for Low Income Multifamily Housing
  • June 1, 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    Economic Development Law in Georgia, Institute of Continuing Legal Education

News

Education

JD, University of Georgia School of Law, cum laude, Managing Editor, The Georgia Law Review, 1982

BA, University of Georgia, summa cum laude, 1979

Admissions

Georgia

