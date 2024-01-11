Casey’s practice focuses on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters.

As an associate on the insurance coverage team, Casey represents commercial policyholders in all types of insurance matters from property coverage to bad faith claims. She is also a contributor to the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.

During law school, Casey interned for Justice Labarga on the Florida Supreme Court and the Honorable Dave Lee Brannon of the Southern District of Florida. She also served on the Notes Committee of the Journal of Law and Public Policy and as a teaching assistant for Appellate Advocacy.