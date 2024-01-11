Casey L. Coffey
Casey’s practice focuses on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters.
As an associate on the insurance coverage team, Casey represents commercial policyholders in all types of insurance matters from property coverage to bad faith claims. She is also a contributor to the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.
During law school, Casey interned for Justice Labarga on the Florida Supreme Court and the Honorable Dave Lee Brannon of the Southern District of Florida. She also served on the Notes Committee of the Journal of Law and Public Policy and as a teaching assistant for Appellate Advocacy.
- On behalf of global leader for electronic device repairs company, resolved business interruption losses related to Winter Storm Uri.
- Represented clients in disputes under professional liability/errors and omissions (E&O) policies.
- Represented client in claim under crime policy involving employee theft.
- Advised clients on available insurance coverage in connection with corporate transactions.
- Represented clients in claims under representation and warranty policy, including claims involving a third-party claim against policyholder and a breach of representations in merger agreement.
- Litigated and advised on COVID-19 insurance recovery claims under property insurance policies, including for business interruption and contingent business interruption losses.
- Represented cedent in litigation involving reinsurance for asbestos claims.
- Represented clients in obtaining coverage under D&O policy for government investigations.
- Represented client pro bono in action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983.
- Member, Dade County Bar Association
JD, University of Florida Levin College of Law, cum laude, Member of Journal of Law and Public Policy and Florida Moot Court team, 2020
BS, Public Relations, University of Florida, cum laude, 2017
Florida
District of Columbia
US Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit