Casey Glazer
Associate
Overview
Casey focuses his practice on commercial/secured lending, asset-based lending, and other transactional matters related to capital finance and lending services. Prior to joining Hunton, he practiced at a number of private, international law firms and worked for an international software company.
Casey also provides pro bono legal service through the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta, which includes handling commercial contracts and real estate leases for nonprofit organizations and startup companies, as well as assisting veterans in the formation of small, locally-owned businesses.
Experience
- Advised a private equity fund in its recapitalization of a large provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in Louisiana and Alabama.
- Represented a direct lender, as agent, in connection with the negotiation and closing of a senior secured lender finance syndicated financing to an equipment finance company and its subsidiaries.
- Represented a lender, as agent, in connection with a senior secured, asset-based, cross-border revolving credit and term loan facility.
- Represented a national bank, as agent for a syndicate of lenders, in providing a $1 billion pre-petition and post-petition syndicated senior secured asset-based credit facility to a sponsor-backed national distributor of tires, which facility included a cross-border component with both US and Canadian borrowers and asset pools, and featuring additional first in last out facilities.
- Advised on a broad range of UCC and commercial law matters, ranging from secured transactions governed by Article 9 of the UCC to issuances of securities and investment property.
- Assisted on the representation of debtors and secured parties in creating and perfecting security interests, negotiating intercreditor agreements and lien release documents, and addressing UCC and commercial law issues in workouts and defaults.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Society for Corporate Governance
- Member, Atlanta Bar Association
- Member, Chicago Bar Association
Education
JD, University of Illinois Chicago Law School, summa cum laude, 2020
BS, Western Illinois University, magna cum laude, 2016
Admissions
Georgia
Illinois