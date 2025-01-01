Casey focuses his practice on commercial/secured lending, asset-based lending, and other transactional matters related to capital finance and lending services. Prior to joining Hunton, he practiced at a number of private, international law firms and worked for an international software company.

Casey also provides pro bono legal service through the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta, which includes handling commercial contracts and real estate leases for nonprofit organizations and startup companies, as well as assisting veterans in the formation of small, locally-owned businesses.