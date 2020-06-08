Represented Sun Communities, Inc. in Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership's registered offering of $400,000,000 of 5.700% Senior Notes due 2033.

Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP's Public Offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033.

Represented the underwriters in Kinder Morgan, Inc’s $750,000,000 offering 4.800% Senior Notes due 2033 and $750,000,000 offering of 5.450% Senior Notes due 2052.

Represented client in Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership’s registered offering of $600,000,000 of 4.200% Senior Notes due 2032.

Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s $765 million Secondary Public Offering by CenterPoint Energy Midstream, Inc. of up to 100,000,000 Common Units representing limited partner interests of Energy Transfer LP.

Represented the underwriters in Kinder Morgan, Inc’s $500,000,000 offering 1.750% Senior Notes due 2026 and $300,000,000 offering of 3.600% Senior Notes due 2051.

Represented the underwriter in connection with MIND Technology, Inc.’s public offering of 432,000 Shares of 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock.

Represented the sales agent in connection with the commencement of a new at-the-market offering program for NextDecade Corporation.

Representation of the underwriters in connection with Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s $34.5 million offering of 9.00% Senior Notes due 2026, including the full exercise by the underwriters’ of their option to purchase additional notes.

Represented client in Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership's registered offering of $600,000,000 of 2.700% Senior Notes due 2031.

Represented underwriters in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.'s registered offering of 3,220,000 shares of common stock.

Represented client in $725 million Rule 144A offering of Senior Notes.

Represented sales agents in the commencement of an at-the-market equity program for up to $150,000,000 Aggregate Sales Price of Common Stock, of CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Represented underwriter in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.’s registered offering of 2,400,000 shares of 7.875% Series D Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Represented sales agents in the commencement of an at-the-market equity program for up to $100,000,000 Aggregate Sales Price of Common Stock, of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Represented privately held company providing integrated turn-key solutions to upstream and midstream companies in connection with the sale of 100% of its interest to a newly formed portfolio company of a private equity fund.

Represented newly formed portfolio company of a private equity fund in connection with the acquisition of a turnkey mobile contract power provider offering power solutions to oilfield services and upstream oil & gas operator customers through the purchase of a majority interest in the target entity.

Represented client in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s registered offering of $75,000,000 of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026.

Represented the underwriters in Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s $750 million offering of 3.600% Senior Notes due 2051

Representation of the underwriters in connection with an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.950% senior notes due 2050 by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Represented the initial purchasers in Kraton Corporation’s Rule 144A offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2025.

Represented Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. in the commencement of an at-the-market equity program for up to 500,000 shares of 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share, and 5,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of MIND Technology, Inc.

Representation of the initial purchasers in connection with $500 million private placement of senior notes of a joint venture limited liability company indirectly owned by certain NYSE-listed midstream companies.

Represented the underwriters in Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s $750 million offering of their 2.000% Senior Notes due 2031 and $500 million offering of their 3.250% Senior Notes due 2050.

Represented client in $1.4 billion Rule 144A Private Placement of Senior Notes.

Represented the underwriters in an offering by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% Senior Notes due 2030.

Represented client in $1 billion Rule 144A Private Placement of Senior Notes.

Represented Evercore in its role as financial advisor to the Conflicts Committee of Tallgrass Energy GP, LLC regarding the acquisition of unaffiliated shares and take-private by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners.

Represented the underwriters in connection with Genesis Energy, L.P.’s registered offering of $750 million of 7.750% senior notes due 2028 and the dealer manager in the concurrent cash tender offer for $750 million of Genesis Energy, L.P.’s 6.750% senior notes due 2022.

Represented the underwriters in Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s public offering of $1.6 billion of preferred units was comprised of 500,000 of ETO’s 6.750% Series F Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, liquidation preference $1,000 per unit, and 1,100,000 of ETO’s 7.125% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, liquidation preference $1,000 per unit.

Represented the underwriters in Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s public offering of $4.5 billion senior notes comprised of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.900% senior notes due 2025, $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.750% senior notes due 2030, and $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2050.

Representation of the initial purchasers in connection with $100 million Rule 144A private placement of senior notes of a limited liability company owned 50% by an affiliate of an NYSE-listed, midstream company and 50% by an affiliate of an NYSE-listed, power company.